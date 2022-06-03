Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reignite interest in AS Roma full-back; club announce Antonio Rudiger arrival, and more - 3 June 2022

Real Madrid will look to improve their squad despite a highly successful campaign under manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian guided his team to a league and Champions League double and also won the Supercopa de Espana.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reignited their interest in an AS Roma full-back. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have announced the arrival of Antonio Rudiger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 3, 2022:

Real Madrid reignite interest in Leonardo Spinazzola

Leonardo Spinazzola is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Leonardo Spinazzola, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian has emerged as one of the finest left-backs in Serie A in recent seasons. So Los Blancos are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spinazzola arrived at Roma from Juventus in 2019 and has not looked back since then. The 29-year-old has appeared 75 times for the Giallorossi, scoring four goals and setting up 11 others. Los Blancos were keen on his services last summer, but his season-ending knee injury forced them to shelve their plans.

The Italian only returned to action last month but seems to have put his injury woes behind him. Real Madrid are in the market for a new left-back and have their eyes on Spinazzola.

Marcelo's departure means Carlo Ancelotti lacks a specialist backup for Ferland Mendy in the squad. The Italian manager does have David Alaba, who can slot in at left-back.

The arrival of Antonio Rudiger could push the Austrian out wide, though. However, Los Blancos will look to add more depth to that position, so a move for Spinazzola makes sense. The 29-year-old’s contract expires in 2024, and the La Liga giants have already enquired about his availability.

Los Blancos announce Antonio Rudiger arrival

Antonio Rudiger will ply his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Antonio Rudiger has completed his move to Real Madrid, the club have confirmed.

The German defender will leave Chelsea at the end of his contract, which expires this month. Rudiger spent five highly successful years at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues have failed to convince him to agree an extension.

The 29-year-old has reportedly signed a four-year deal with Los Blancos and will join them on a Bosman move at the start of next month. Rudiger's arrival will further strengthen an already impressive backline at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga wants Aurelien Tchouameni at Santiago Bernabeu

Aurelien Tchouameni is tipped to have a great future.

Eduardo Camavinga is hoping that Aurelien Tchouameni will join Real Madrid, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The AS Monaco midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a successor to Casemiro.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Tchouaméni told his teammates days ago about his decision and priority to join Real Madrid. Camavinga on Aurelién Tchouaméni deal: “I hope Tchouaméni is coming to Madrid, I've already spoken to him. Let's see what happens in the next few days…”.Tchouaméni told his teammates days ago about his decision and priority to join Real Madrid. Camavinga on Aurelién Tchouaméni deal: “I hope Tchouaméni is coming to Madrid, I've already spoken to him. Let's see what happens in the next few days…”. 🇫🇷 #transfersTchouaméni told his teammates days ago about his decision and priority to join Real Madrid.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Camavinga said that he has spoken to Tchouameni regarding a possible move.

"He's fun, that's for sure. He's a player I already know from the national team. I hope he comes to Madrid. I don't know exactly what the situation is, but I've already spoken to him. We'll see what happens in the next few days," said Camavinga.

