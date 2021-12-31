Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reignite interest in Lyon midfielder; club offered chance to sign Juventus ace, and more - 31 December 2021

Real Madrid have been highly impressive since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Los Blancos are already top of the La Liga table, and have also progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reignited their interest in a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have been afforded the chance to sign a Juventus ace. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 31st December 2021.

Real Madrid reignite interest in Houssem Aouar

Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Houssem Aouar, according to Fichajes. The Frenchman has caught the eye with his consistent performances for Lyon. Los Blancos are planning to add the 23-year-old to their roster.

Aouar rose through the ranks in the Ligue 1 side before breaking into their first team in 2017. He has amassed 193 appearances for Les Gones, scoring 37 goals and setting up 33 more. Real Madrid have held an interest in the player before, but a move has not worked out yet.

Los Blancos are looking to rectify that next year, and have their sights firmly on the 23-year-old. Real Madrid will have to replenish their ageing midfield soon. Isco and Dani Ceballos are likely to leave Los Blancos, while Federico Valverde is also unsettled. The La Liga giants, as such, have rekindled their interest in Aouar.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to add the Frenchman to his roster. The 23-year-old is also ready for a new challenge. Real Madrid could sign the player for just €30 million, as his current contract with Lyon expires in the summer of 2023. Los Blancos could even use a player to bring down the Ligue 1 side's asking price for Aouar.

Los Blancos offered chance to sign Alex Sandro

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Alex Sandro, according to Calciomercato. The Brazilian has become surplus to requirements at Juventus. The Bianconeri are eager to offload him. and Los Blancos have been alerted of the situation.

Real Madrid are already in the market for a new left-back, with Marcelo set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Los Blancos want a suitable backup for Ferland Mendy. Alex Sancho could be a stellar option for the La Liga giants. His current contract is set to expire in 2023, so he could be available for a cut-price deal.

Liverpool turn down chance to sign Real Madrid's Casemiro

Liverpool have turned down the chance to sign Casemiro, according to El Nacional. The Brazilian has been outstanding for Real Madrid since joining in 2013. However, he has shown signs of regression with his recent performances. Los Blancos are ready to let him leave.

The Reds were offered the opportunity to take him to Anfield. However, Liverpool are no longer interested in the Brazilian, as they are well stocked in the defensive midfield area.

