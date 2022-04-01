Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos sceptical about signing Erling Haaland; club identify Leicester City star and Toni Kroos successor, and more - 1 April 2022

Real Madrid return to action in La Liga on Saturday against Celta Vigo. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to bolster the league leaders' position in the title race with a win at the Estadio de Balaidos. Madrid lead second-placed Sevilla by nine points with only nine games to go.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are increasingly sceptical about signing Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have identified a Leicester City midfielder as a potential successor to Toni Kroos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st April 2022:

Real Madrid sceptical about signing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland’s next destination remains unclear.

Real Madrid are increasingly sceptical of signing Erling Haaland, according to Marca.

The Norwegian is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment, scoring 80 times for Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old could be available on a cut-price deal this summer, as his release clause drops to €75 million. La Liga giants Madrid are among the clubs interested in his signature.

Haaland has developed into one of the most feared strikers in the world since joining BvB in January 2020. His steady rise has captured the imagination of Los Blancos, who were previously eager to team him up with Kylian Mbappe. However, the La Liga giants are now having second thoughts.

One of the main deal breakers is the player's wage demands. Mino Raiola wants a net salary of €30 million for his client, which has left the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy unimpressed. Real Madrid are already preparing to hand a blockbuster contract to Mbappe, who is all set to join them this summer. As such, they might struggle to meet Raiola’s demands.

"It already happened with Lewandowski to Bayern and Aubameyang to Arsenal". Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke tells Bild: "Erling Haaland? We know still nothing from player side. But we know that we won't be able to keep up financially if Manchester City comes…".

The La Liga giants are also worried about Halaand’s injury woes. The 21-year-old has suffered 14 injuries in his career so far, and three of them have come in the current campaign. Los Blancos have already burnt their hands with the injury woes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard. They are keen to avoid a similar scenario with Haaland.

The Norwegian will not be short of options if the Spanish giants opt to depart the race. The 21-year-old is already warming up to a move to Manchester City and is intrigued by the possibility of playing under manager Pep Guardiola. The Norwegian is aware he will have to share the attention with Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

At the Etihad, Haaland would be the main man and the ultimate replacement for the legendary Sergio Aguero. Manchester City are also ready to accept his exorbitant wage demands. The Cityzens are even willing to include a release clause in his contract that would enable him to play in Spain some day. The Norwegian could make a decision on his future before the end of this month.

Los Blancos identify Youri Tielemans as Toni Kroos successor

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu..

Real Madrid have identified Youri Tielemans as the ideal successor to Toni Kroos, according to Marca via The Telegraph.

The German midfielder is in the twilight of his career but remains an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Although he has performed admirably so far, Los Blancos are eager to lay down succession plans for Kroos. Tielemans has emerged as a possible option to eventually take the German's place in the team.

The Belgian is tied with Leicester City till 2023 but is reluctant to sign an extension. The Foxes are willing to cash in on him this summer and could let him go for just £25 million. Apart from Madrid, the player is also being courted by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Massimiliano Allegri reveals he agreed to take charge at Santiago Bernabeu last summer

Massimiliano Allegri took charge at Juventus last summer for his second stint in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he left Real Madrid after agreeing terms to join Juventus last summer. Speaking to GQ, the Italian said he had turned down Los Blancos twice.

"I had already signed with (Madrid) last summer, but I called the president (Florentino Perez) to tell him that I would not go because I had chosen Juventus. He thanked me. When they called me in May, I had no doubts,” said Allegri.

He continued:

"I have no regrets; it would have been a great professionally: Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid… but you can't have everything in life. I am proud to have coached Milan for four years and to be at Juventus now. I rejected Real Madrid twice. The first time I was in talks to extend with Juventus. I told Florentino that I had already given my word to Agnelli."

