Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos sent Jude Bellingham warning; club advised to sign Kylian Mbappe, and more - April 11, 2023

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (April 12) in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be eager to return to winning ways after their disappointing La Liga defeat to Villarreal at the weekend.

Meanwhile, a former player has warned Los Blancos against a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have been advised to sign Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 11, 2023:

Real Madrid sent Jude Bellingham warning

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has warned Real Madrid about Jude Bellingham's lack of discipline.

The 19-year-old is among the hottest properties in European football, and there's expected to be a tug-of-war for his services this summer. Los Blancos are in the thick of things and want the English midfielder to join them at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking to Sky Germany, Hamann said that he isn't completely convinced with Bellingham.

"I’m not too sure about Bellingham; he’s an incredibly talented player who has extraordinary skills. The only thing he doesn’t have is discipline. If you look at the goals that Dortmund have conceded in the last few weeks and months, I can tell you, he was at fault for five or six of them," said Hamann.

Hamann said that unless Bellingham incorporates discipline into his game, he could be a liability for the La Liga giants or his other suitors like Liverpool and Manchester City.

"If you want to go to a top club like Real Madrid or Liverpool, you have to play differently. At Dortmund, you can do whatever you want. Nobody dares to say anything because they are afraid of upsetting him," said Hamann.

He added:

"I would be careful if I were Real Madrid, Liverpool or Manchester City. Of course, he is an exceptional player who is still very young, but little by little, he has to incorporate discipline into his game."

Bellingham has ten goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Los Blancos advised to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Chelsea forward Gianfranco Zola reckons Real Madrid should sign Kylian Mbappe instead of Erling Haaland.

The La Liga giants remain heavily linked to the Frenchman despite burning their fingers in their pursuit of the 24-year-old last summer. Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for Haaland, who could be a superb successor for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking to AS, Zola said that Mbappe would be better suited to the rigours of La Liga than the Norwegian.

"I think that Mbappeimight be better for how he could adapt to the Spanish game. In La Liga, you need a forward who plays more than one who just focuses on scoring. You need a player who is involved in moves, not just finishing them off," said Zola.

He added:

"I think Kylian would adapt more to Madrid in that aspect and to the Spanish league. But they are two very important players. I tell you what, let’s do this: one of them goes to Madrid and the other to Chelsea! (laughs)."

Mbappe could be available on a Bosman move next summer if he decides not to extend with Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti reiterates desire to stay

Carlo Ancelotti has repeated his desire to continue at Real Madrid beyond the summer.

The Italian's future remains up in the air, as he's heavily linked with the vacant managerial position in the Brazil national team. He has also been linked with Chelsea recently, with the Blues on the lookout for a new manager.

Ancelotti could also be removed from his position at the Santiago Bernabeu if he fails to win at least one major silverware before the end of the season. Speaking to RAI 1, the Italian said he wants to honour his contract, which runs till next summer.

"The future of Carlo Ancelotti? There is a nice saying that goes well at this point: ‘the wind carries the whispers.’ And it’s right, I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I would like to respect it," said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos are all but out of the title race, so Ancelotti might have to win the Champions League to keep his job.

