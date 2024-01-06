Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos haven't set deadline for Kylian Mbappe; club want Juanlu, and more - January 6, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their visit to the El Montecillo on Saturday (January 6) to face Arandina in the Copa del Rey. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager for a strong start as he looks to defend the trophy.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos haven’t set any timeline to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on Sevilla full-back Juanlu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 6, 2024:

Real Madrid haven't set deadline for Kylian Mbappe, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid haven’t set any deadline to complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the French superstar but have twice failed in their attempts to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, but he hasn’t agreed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos are hoping to prise him away at the end of the season on a Bosman move. Real Madrid are free to negotiate a pre-contract with the 25-year-old this month. AS say that the Spanish giants will give Mbappe a deadline till January 15 to agree a summer move, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru also said that Mbappe hasn’t decided on his future yet.

“Paris Saint-Germain are still waiting for Mbappe’s communication, and they’re still hoping for him to sign a new contract, but at the moment, it is not guaranteed at all.

"We know Real Madrid are also working on this behind the scenes. This is no secret and has been the case for a long time. It’s on Mbappe now, so let’s see what happens,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“From his camp, it’s total silence. They’re taking their time. His mother, father and lawyers are working on it, discussing internally what to do, so let’s see what will happen, but I don’t think it’s guaranteed that Mbappe will decide his future in the coming weeks.

"I know there have been reports about deadlines, but I’m not sure there is a deadline, and I think Mbappe will take his time before deciding.”

L’Equipe have backed the Frenchman to sign a new deal with the Parisians.

Los Blancos want Juanlu

Juanlu Sanchez has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Juanlu Sanchez, according to AS. The Spanish defender has gone from strength to strength since joining Sevilla in 2015 and has broken into the first team.

Juanlu is a regular in the starting XI under Quique Sanchez Flores, registering three assists in 21 outings across competitions this season. His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are looking for Dani Carvajal's successor and reckon they have found their man in Juanlu. The 20-year-old right-back is equally adept at playing in central defence, which makes him an enticing prospect for Ancelotti. The La Liga giants are planning to sign him this summer as an understudy to Carvajal.

However, the player recently extended his contract with Sevilla till 2026, and there’s a €20 million release clause in his deal. Juanlu’s current club are adamant that he won’t be sold for less than the quoted amount, which is posing a problem for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are planning to move for Alphonso Davies this summer and are reluctant to invest on other players as they look to balance their books.

Arda Guler wanted in Bundesliga

Arda Guler is wanted on loan in Germany, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Turkish youngster only joined Real Madrid last summer from Fenerbahce but has not yet made his debut following a series of injury setbacks. Multiple Bundesliga clubs are monitoring his situation with interest, as they believe he could be available on a loan deal this month.

However, Los Blancos have no desire to let Guler go right now. The 18-year-old is highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu, where they believe that he's destined to become a future superstar.

Guler has reportedly fully recovered from injury and could make his debut for the Spanish giants on Saturday.