Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos shortlist Carlo Ancelotti replacement; Federico Chiesa to cost €60 million, and more - June 20, 2023

Real Madrid mean business in this summer's transfer window. The La Liga giants have already signed midfielder Jude Bellingham, while Joselu has arrived on loan.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified five candidates to replace manager Carlo Ancelotti. Elsewhere, the Spanish side have to pay €60 million to sign Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 20, 2023:

Real Madrid identify Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Xavi Alonso is among the candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti/

Real Madrid have chalked out a five-man shortlist for Carlo Ancelotti's replacement, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Italian manager's contract with the club expires at the end of next season. However, Ancelotti remains heavily linked with the hot seat at the Brazil national team. Recent reports have said that the Italian has already agreed to take charge of the Selecao next year.

The rumours have forced Los Blancos into action. The La Liga giants have now identified five candidates who could help replace Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul is on the list, as is former player Xavi Alonso, who's currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen. Los Blancos also have former manager Jose Mourinho on their agenda, with the Portuguese doing an impressive job with AS Roma recently.

Julian Nagelsmann is the fourth candidate and is available immediately after parting ways with Bayern Munich midseason last campaign. Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte rounds up the shortlist, with the Italian yet to take up a job since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in March this year.

Federico Chiesa to cost €60 million

Federico Chiesa could be available this summer.

Real Madrid have to pay €60 million to secure the signature of Federico Chiesa, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Real Champs.

The Italian forward has not been in his element in recent seasons but is admired at the Santiago Bernabeu. He registered four goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions for Juventus in the recently concluded campaign.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while and have an opportunity to lap him up this year. Chiesa is considered a rare talent at Turin, but the Bianconeri are ready to let him go to address their financial situation. The La Liga giants are in the market for attacking reinforcments following the departure of Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

Mariano Diaz is also expected to leave the club, so Chiesa could be an option for Real Madrid to consider. However, the Italian will not come cheap, and his injury history also adds a degree of risk to the move.

Jude Bellingham eager to learn at Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

Jude Bellingham has said that he's looking forward to picking up the tricks of the trade from his senior colleagues at Real Madrid.

The English midfielder joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money move earlier this month. The La Liga giants have been hot on the heels of the 19-year-old and beat off competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for his services.

Bellingham was unveiled as a new Real Madrid player last week. Speaking to club's media on Monday, the Englishman also outlined his style of play.

"My greatest quality is that I can do a bit of everything. That’s my best strength, and it allows me to play in different positions on the pitch. I like to dribble and win tackles; that’s the most fun, but I think my strongest point is that I can do a bit of everything," said Bellingham.

He continued:

"It’s an honour to play with these players, to learn from them and hopefully win with them. It’s nice when you can absorb so much from your teammates on and off the pitch. I’m going to be like a sponge while I’m here and learn from everyone."

Bellingham also had special words for Ancelotti and said that he's looking forward to playing under the Italian.

"He’s a special coach. His achievements and the trophies he has won speak for themselves. Any football coach and footballer would tell you how remarkable he is.

"His comments about me were very special and influenced me in my decision. I’m looking forward to playing for him and giving it everything for him," said Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is expected to help the club's succession plans for veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

