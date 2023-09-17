Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos still eyeing Denzel Dumfries; Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Luka Modric's reduced game time, and more - September 17, 2023

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 17) in La Liga. Los Blancos are perfect after four games but have been usurped at the top by their arch-rivals Barcelona (13), who have played a game more, though.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have retained their interest in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. Elsewhere, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on midfielder Luka Modric's lack of game time this campaign.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 17, 2023:

Real Madrid still eyeing Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have retained their interest in Denzel Dumfries, according to Fichajes. The Dutch right-back has gone from strength to strength since joining Inter Milan two summers ago. His exploits have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the club opted against moving for him this summer.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for Dani Carvajal's successor. The Spanish full-back has been a fabulous servant to the club but is approaching the fag end of his career.

His backup in the squad, Lucas Vazquez, is no spring chicken either. The La Liga giants have identified Dumfries as the perfect candidate for the role and could move for him next summer. The Nerazzurri are ready to let the Dutchman leave for €50 million.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Luka Modric's reduced role

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he has had a talk with Luka Modric regarding his reduced role at Real Madrid this campaign. The Croatian signed a new deal with Los Blancos this year but has struggled for game time.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti admitted that Modric has suffered due to a preference for youth this season.

"When he renewed, we were all delighted. His role has changed because at the beginning, he has only started one game, but now he will have more prominence and will continue to be important. I have discussed this issue with him," said Ancelotti

He continued:

"He has had to endure a little longer than he expected, normal now that I have given prominence to young people. This squad has a lot of competition and a lot of quality.

"I don’t need to give Modric and Kroos minutes to see what they can contribute and will contribute this year, even if it is with fewer minutes, because behind them, there are extraordinary players."

Modric's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season.

Jude Bellingham compared with Zinedine Zidane

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has compared Jude Bellingham with Zinedine Zidane.

The English midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has been outstanding. The 20-year-old has become a talisman for Los Blancos, guiding them to four wins in four games, bagging five goals and an asssit.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Souness pointed out that Bellingham has a lot in common with Real Madrid legend Zidane.

"He has the physical attributes and technical ability of Zinedine Zidane — one of the greatest players to have graced Real’s midfield — but only time will tell if he reaches those heights.

"Bellingham is the sort of player who everyone would want in their team, and he is still just 20," said Souness.

Souness also slammed England boss Gareth Southgate for his defensive tactics despite having talents like Bellingham at his disposal.

“It baffles me that Gareth Southgate still operates with the handbrake on when he is blessed with such depth in the areas where it is hardest to find — creative and goalscoring players.

"For all their dominance, England had only 20 touches in Scotland’s box and five shots on target," said Souness.

He continued:

“That’s not enough for this team, with the talent and creative players they are blessed with.

"Those numbers tell us that England were getting nowhere near enough supply to their forwards. Southgate must show more adventure and utilise his (Bellingham's) wonderful attacking assets.”

Los Blancos saw off stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool to sign Bellingham this summer.