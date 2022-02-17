Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos submit final offer for Erling Haaland, club make decision on Carlo Ancelotti future, and more - 17 February 2022

Real Madrid will be desperate to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against PSG in the UEFA Champions League when they face Alaves on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards are currently atop the La Liga table after 24 games. However, they have won just twice in their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have already submitted their final offer for Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have made a decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s future. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 17th February 2022:

Real Madrid submit final offer for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have submitted their final offer for Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid have submitted their final offer for Erling Haaland, according to The Express via Sport. The Norwegian is one of the most lethal strikers in world football at the moment. So La Liga giants Madrid are working to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga side in January 2020. Haaland has been in red hot form this season as well, scoring 23 times in 20 games so far. Los Blancos have had their eyes on Haaland for a while, and are now ready to go in for the kill.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid have accelerated Erling Haaland's negotiations. The Spanish giants have already presented a mega offer to him. The club wants to sign him this summer.



(Source: Real Madrid have accelerated Erling Haaland's negotiations. The Spanish giants have already presented a mega offer to him. The club wants to sign him this summer.(Source: @sport

The La Liga giants are reaping the benefits of investing in Karim Benzema more than a decade ago. The Frenchman is ageing like fine wine, and is showing no signs of slowing down. However, Real Madrid are eager to lay down a succession plan for Benzema, and have Haaland as an option.

The La Liga giants are expected to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe this summer. The PSG forward is in the final few months of his current contract. Los Blancos are confident of signing him on a Bosman move, and have now turned their attention to Haaland.

The Norwegian is a hot commodity in world football right now, and is already wanted by clubs around Europe. He is expected to be available on a cut-price deal this summerm and has a beeline for his services.

However, La Liga giants Madrid are plotting to steal a march on their rivals by striking early. Real Madrid have already submitted their final offer to the player’s representatives, and are hoping to win his race.

Los Blancos make decision on Carlo Ancelotti future

Real Madrid will stick with Carlo Ancelotti regardless of how they fare in the UEFA Champions League this season, according to Managing Madrid via Marca.

The Italian has taken the Spanish giants to the top of La Liga this season. However, Los Blancos have been going through a poor run of form recently. Things compounded with the 0-1 defeat in Paris this week.

However, the club are happy with Ancelotti at the momen,t and are not actively looking to replace him. However, the Italian could face the sack if he fails to guide his team to the La Liga title this season.

Fabian Ruiz eager to join Los Blancos

Fabian Ruiz is eager to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Fabian Ruiz is eager to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Spaniard has been in top form for Napoli recently, but is yearning for a fresh challenge this summer. The Partenopei are eager to tie him down to a new contract, with his current deal due to expire next year. However, the 25-year-old has rejected their most recent offer.

FCBarcelonaFl  🏆 @FCBarcelonaFl 🎙 Fabián Ruiz: "It's always nice to be associated with the big clubs in Europe and Spain, but I have one more year on my contract, I'm happy at Napoli and I'm only thinking about tomorrow's game against Barça." 🎙 Fabián Ruiz: "It's always nice to be associated with the big clubs in Europe and Spain, but I have one more year on my contract, I'm happy at Napoli and I'm only thinking about tomorrow's game against Barça." https://t.co/u7SsGUPf83

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in his services. However, the 25-year-old desires a return to Spain, and prefers a move to either the Blaugrana or Los Blancos.

