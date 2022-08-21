Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer blow in pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder; club identify Ruud van Nistelrooy among Carlo Ancelotti successor, and more - August 20, 2022

Real Madrid will look to continue their perfect start to the new season when they travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga. The defending champions will hope to keepgoing despite the departure of Casemiro this week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their pursuit of a Newcastle United midfielder. Elsewhere, Madrid have added Ruud van Nistelrooy to their list of candidates to take over from manager Carlo Ancelotti.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 20, 2022:

Real Madrid suffer blow in Bruno Guimaraes pursuit

Bruno Guimaraes will not leave St. James’ Park this summer.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, according to I News via The Hard Tackle. The La Liga giants have identified the Newcastle United midfielder as the ideal replacement for Casemiro. However, the Magpies are uninterested in selling their prized asset this summer.

Guimaraes first caught the eye for Lyon. He arrived at St. James’ Park in January this year and immediately transformed Newcastle's fortunes. The Brazilian helped the team go from strength to strength in the league as the Magpies finished well clear of the relegation zone. The 24-year-old has only appeared 19 times for the Premier League side so far but is already among their most important players.

The player’s steady rise has caught the attention of Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and have now stepped up their interest in him. Madrid have been forced into action following the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United. Ancelotti does have Aurelien Tchouameni to take the Brazilian’s place in the team for now.

However, there are reports suggesting that the Spanish giants could bring in another midfielder. Los Blancos are hoping to use the opportunity to facilitate a move for Guimaraes. However, Newcastle have poured cold water on their plans. Moreover, the player is committed to the long-term plans at St. James’ Park and doesn’t want to leave right now.

Los Blancos identify Ruud van Nistelrooy among Carlo Ancelotti successor

Ruud van Nistelrooy is among the candidates to eventually replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid have identified Ruud van Nistelrooy as a potential successor to Carlo Ancelotti, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Dutchman is currently in charge of PSV Einhoven, and the La Liga giants are monitoring his development with interest. The Eredivisie side have enjoyed a brilliant start to the new campaign under the former Madrid striker.

PSV are unbeaten in six games this season, including a 2-2 draw against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League qualification playoff. Nistelrooy’s performances as a manager have impressed Los Blancos, who will continue to keep an eye on him. The La Liga giants have one of the best managers in the world in Ancelotti. However, they are laying down plans when the Italian eventually retires and have their former striker among a host of candidates for the role.

Real Madrid's plans to utilise funds from Casemiro sale revealed

Real Madrid plan to utilise the funds generated from Casemiro's sale to renovate the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS via Madrid Universal. The Brazilian left the La Liga giants to join United this week after a long and fruitful run with the club. The Premier League giants have agreed to pay a total of €86 million, including add-ons, for his signature.

However, Los Blancos do not intend to reinvest the money in the squad. Ancelotti is well stocked in midfield and has a ready-made replacement for the Brazilian inTchouameni. As such, the club hierarchy have decided to channel the funds into the renovation work of the Bernabeu. The renovated stadium is expected to be ready for the 2023-24 season.

