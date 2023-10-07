Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Erling Haaland blow, Carlo Ancelotti backs Luka Modric to stay, and more - October 7, 2023

Real Madrid host Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (October 7) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be determined to pick up a win to continue their quest for the league title.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti is not worried about Luka Modric leaving for the MLS.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from October 7, 2023.

Real Madrid suffer Erling Haaland blow

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Erling Haaland. According to The Telegraph, Manchester City are already working to tie the Norwegian down to a new deal. Haaland has been outstanding for the Citizens since joining last summer. He has already registered 60 goals and 11 assists from 64 games across competitions for the club.

Haaland's efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have a habit of picking up the best players from around the world and are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old. They are hoping to prise him away in the near future and partner him with Kylian Mbappe to forge another Galactico team. However, City are already working to ruin their plans.

The Norwegian was integral to the club's historic treble last season and they want to hold on to him for as long as possible.

Carlo Ancelotti backs Luka Modric to stay

Luka Modric is wanted at the MLS

Carlo Ancelotti is not worried about rumours linking Luka Modric to Inter Miami. The Croatian midfielder is a legend at Real Madrid and has been a key part of the club's success in the past decade. However, the 38-year-old finds himself in unfamiliar territories at the Santiago Bernabeu right now, and has struggled for game time this season.

Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund has effectively relegated Modric to a substitute role. The Croatian has registered just three starts for Los Blancos in all competitions this season, and has had to bide his time on the bench. The 38-year-old is reportedly frustrated with the situation and has been linked with a move to the MLS.

Inter Miami are apparently keen to sign Modric and are offering him a chance at regular football. The player could be tempted to make the move, especially as it would enable him to play alongside Lionel Messi. However, speaking to the press as cited by AS, Ancelotti insisted that the Croatian is not thinking about leaving the La Liga giants.

"I don’t think he’s thinking about it, we think he is very important and he knows it, he doesn’t have that thought and we are happy with him. I speak to him every day and I see a player who is obviously not happy not to play, but having said that he keeps his motivation high as well as his drive to bring something to the team, nobody can give what he gives in the dressing room," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"It’s his charisma, what he gives to his teammates. I understand him completely that not playing affects him, it happens to everyone else who loves Modric: fans, teammates, coaches, they all love him too.”

Modric's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2024.

Roberto De Zerbi has £10m release clause

Roberto De Zerbi has turned heads at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid will have to trigger Roberto De Zerbi's release clause if they want him to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, according to TeamTalk. The highly rated Italian manager has worked wonders with Brighton & Hove Albion, making them one of the most efficient teams in the Premier League.

De Zerbi has won 24 and drawn ten of his 49 games in charge of the Seagulls so far and helped them qualify for the Europa League last season. Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and have him on their shortlist of candidates to replace Ancelotti. The legendary manager's contract with the club expires in less than 12 months and he is expected to leave next summer.

De Zerbi could be an option for the La Liga giants to explore, but Brighton are already working to extend his stay at the Amex.