Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Erling Haaland blow; club opted against Kolo Muani pursuit, and more - September 3, 2023

Real Madrid have won all four games this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are atop the league, having scored eight goals and conceding two.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2024. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants opted not to target Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Paris Saint-Germain, this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 3, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Erling Haaland blow

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland in 2024.

According to AS, Manchester City are planning to tie Haaland down to a new deal to ward off interest from the La Liga giants. The Norwegian striker has been a massive hit at the Etihad - netting 58 times in 59 games across competitions - after arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. That includes six goals in as many games this season.

Haaland helped the club win a historic continental treble last season and has been on Los Blancos’ radar for a while. The Spanish giants are planning to move for him next summer, amid reports of a possible release clause that would be activated in 2024. However, City are looking to ruin their plans by offering the Norwegian the chance to become the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Haaland’s contract with the European champions runs till 2027, but the club are set to offer him a new deal till 2028 worth in excess of £30 million per year. There would be options to earn a lot more with add-ons and bonuses.

Los Blancos opted against Kolo Muani pursuit

Real Madrid opted not to target Randal Kolo Muani this summer, as they were worried of repeating the ‘Luka Jovic’ saga, according to The Athletic.

The Frenchman left Eintracht Frankfurt in the recently concluded transfer window to join Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old was a target for Los Blancos, who were looking for a replacement for Karim Benzema.

However, Los Blancos were unimpressed by Frankfurt’s €90-100 million valuation of Kolo Muani. They were also worried that the player could struggle to find his form at the Santiago Bernabeu like Luka Jovic, who had arrived from Frankfurt in 2019.

As such, the Spanish giants decided not to target Kolo Muani this summer, opting to wait for Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival in 2024. The Parisians took advantage of the situation and signed the striker for €95 million.

Jude Bellingham delighted with support from fans

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham has paid tribute to Real Madrid fans following their warm gesture towards him since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Englishman has lit up the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring five goals in four games, netting in every outing. He has quickly become Carlo Ancelotti’s main man and scored an injury time winner against Getafe to extend his team's perfect start to the season.

After the win, as cited by AS, Bellingham said that he felt goosebumps when the entire Santiago Bernabeu sang for him.

“We had to play with patience as the game was a bit hectic, and Getafe made life difficult for us. As for the goal, I saw that Lucas fired the shot and was ready.

"It’s not the prettiest of goals I’ll ever score but it requires plenty of mental work to anticipate where the ball can land, but I have to say the noise from the stadium after the goal was impressive. The stadium is so loud. The moment after the winning goal is the loudest I have ever heard,” said Bellingham.

He continued:

“When they sang ‘Hey Jude’ I wanted to stop and listen to the fans, and my legs were shaking. Real Madrid signed me for moments like this. Yes, I felt it (the warmth of the supporters), and every time I delivered a good pass, I felt their support.

"My aim to is simply keep contributing and helping the team. It’s a dream come true and even more so if you score and win. It’s difficult to explain it in words. I have to keep my feet on the ground.”

Los Blancos spent €103 million to snap up the 20-year-old, who has lived up to expectations so far.