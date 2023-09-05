Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Kylian Mbappe blow; club planning Takefusa Kubo return, and more - September 5, 2023

Real Madrid have enjoyed an impressive start to the new campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, winnning their first four La Liga games to top the standings.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe for free next summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are contemplating Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo's return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 5, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Kylian Mbappe blow

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French forward has engaged in talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding an extension. The 24-year-old's contract with the Parisians expires in 12 months, and Los Blancos are planning to sign him for free in 2024.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the new contract is likely to contain an exit clause for next summer.

"Kylian Mbappe – He’s finally in conversations with PSG about a new contract, something that in June and July didn’t happen.

"Mbappe’s camp is speaking to PSG about the future, and an extension is being discussed, though nothing is completed yet. Also the terms of the potential extension are going to be crucial, like an exit clause for 2024.”

Mbappe has been identified as the ideal successor for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos planning Takefusa Kubo return

Takufas Kubo has been on fire since departing the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are considering a move for Takufas Kubo, according to SPORT. The La Liga giants signed the Japanese in 2019 but were unconvinced by his performances on loan.

He was permanently offloaded to Real Sociedad last year, and the 22-year-old has found a new lease of life at the Reale Arena. He has registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 48 outings across competitions.

His impressive rise has not escaped the notice of the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy, who have been monitoring the midfielder all along. Real Madrid sold Kubo to Sociedad for €6 million but have retained 50% of his rights.

Kubo has started the new season on a similar note, scoring three goals and setting up one more in four games. The 22-year-old has a €60 million release clause, but Los Blancos could sign him for €30 million.

Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla

Sergio Ramos will be playing in La Liga this season

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has rejoined Sevilla as a free agent. The veteran Spanish defender parted ways with PSG at the end of his contract this summer. There was considerable interest in his signature from multiple quarters, including the MLS, but Ramos has opted to return to his alma mater.

Speaking on his unveiling, as cited by AS, the Spaniard apologised to fans for his behaviour towards the club during his stint with Los Blancos.

"Today is a very special and exciting day for me. I’m finally back home, and I’m looking forward to pulling the Sevilla shirt on again and playing for the badge again. It’s been 18 years since I left, and I think I’ve made mistakes," said Ramos.

He continued:

"I want to take this opportunity to apologise for them in person and to say sorry to any Sevilla fan who has been offended by things I might have done or gestures I might have made at any point. I think we are all in the same boat, and we are all part of the same family."

Ramos also said that he returned to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as a tribute to his grandfather.

"Coming back wasn’t just something I owed to myself but also to my family, to my grandfather, who made me become a Sevilla fan when I was young, to my father.

"It didn’t make sense to go anywhere else rather than coming home. I hope to see you soon. I’m here to give my all and try to achieve our goals for the season," said Ramos.

The Spaniard left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 at the end of his Real Madrid contract.