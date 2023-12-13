Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Kylian Mbappe blow, club in touch with Erling Haaland, and more - December 13, 2023

Real Madrid rallied from a goal down to win 3-2 against Union Berlin in the Champions League on Tuesday. A Joselu brace, and a late winner from Dani Ceballos helped Carlo Ancelotti’s team maintain their perfect record in the group stages of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have maintained contact with Erling Haaland’s camp.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 13, 2023.

Real Madrid suffer Kylian Mbappe blow

Kylian Mbappe could end up staying in Paris.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer. According to L’Equipe, the French superstar could turn down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu once again to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Mbappe is being tipped as the priority target for the La Liga giants ahead of next summer, when he is set to become a free agent.

Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the 24-year-old for a while now and were closest to securing his services in the summer of 2022. Mbappe was available as a free agent and it was widely reported that he would finally move to Spain that year. However, the Frenchman shocked the world by snubbing Real Madrid to sign a two-year deal with the Parisians.

Fast forward a year and a half, and the Spanish giants find themselves in a similar territory. Mbappe remains a key target for the club, earmarked as the ideal heir to Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu. PSG, meanwhile, are keen to keep their prized asset at the Parc des Princes and it appears that their efforts could bear fruit.

The player is pleased with the direction of the club under Luis Enrique. The Spanish manager was key in the 24-year-old’s integration into the squad following his brief exile this summer after refusing to sign an extension.

Mbappe is contemplating a stay and could sign a long-term contract with the French champions now. However, a failure to progress to the knockouts of the Champions League could change his plans.

Los Blancos in touch with Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been in constant touch with Erling Haaland’s camp as they gear up for a future move, according to journalist Pacojo Delgado. The Norwegian forward is among the best strikers in the world at the moment and is greatly admired at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland played a starring role in Manchester City’s historic treble last season, further enhancing his reputation among clubs in Europe.

This season, the 23-year-old has amassed 19 goals and five assists from 22 outings so far. Los Blancos remain in the market for a new No. 9 following Karim Benzema’s departure over the summer.

While Kylian Mbappe remains their priority target, Haaland is also on the list, with the club hoping to team up the two superstars at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants could move for the Norwegian next summer if they manage to address the financials aspects of the deal.

Toni Kroos wanted in Saudi Arabia

Toni Kroos has admirers in the Middle East.

Toni Kroos is wanted in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The German midfielder is in the final phase of his career and his contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season.

Kroos is yet to commit his future to the club, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. The 33-year-old is no longer indispensable at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the La Liga giants well stocked in midfield.

While he has previously expressed a desire to hang up his boots with Real Madrid, Kroos could be tempted to secure a big-money paycheck from the Middle East next. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are following his situation closely and could move for him if they get a green signal.