Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Kylian Mbappe blow; Toni Kroos eyeing 2024 extension, and more - December 31, 2023

Real Madrid remain the favourites to win the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti's team are at the top of the table after 18 games, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to bring PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, midfield maestro Toni Kroos is ready to sign a new deal next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 31, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Kylian Mbappe blow

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2024. According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain remain confident of tying the French superstar down to a new deal.

Mbappe's contract with the Parisians expiring at the end of this season, but he hasn't signed an extension yet. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are trying to sign him on a Bosman move next summer.

The La Liga giants could have a sense of deja vu regarding the entire episode. Mbappe was very close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022 as a free agent before performing a late U-turn to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions. Real Madrid remain eager to wrap up the transfer as early as possible and are eyeing a pre-contract in January.

However, it appears that prising Mbappe away from Paris might not be a straightforward affair. PSG remain confident of an extension, especially, as the club's relationship with the player has improved since the summer.

The ball is in Mbappe's court now, but the Parisians are confident that he will remain at the Parc des Princes next season.

Toni Kroos eyeing 2024 extension

Toni Kroos' future remains up in the air.

Toni Kroos is ready to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The legendary Germany midfielder is part of folklore at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning multiple trophies in the last decade. Despite the arrival of Jude Bellingham this summer and the presence of the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, Kroos has maintained his usual standards this season.

The 33-year-old has appeared 23 times across competitions, registering one goal and six assists. He remains a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

It has been previously reported that Los Blancos are keen for Kroos to stay, but that the player is unsure of his future. The German midfielder was contemplating retirement before, but it now appears that he's ready to continue with the La Liga giants.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on commiting future at the Santiago Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti has credited his good relationship with players at Real Madrid behind the club's decision to hand him a new deal.

The La Liga giants announced on Friday that the Italian manager will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2026. Ancelotti's previous contract with the club was set to expire next summer, and he was heavily linked with the vacant seat at Brazil.

However, Los Blancos opted to keep hold of the Italian manager, who has enjoyed tremendous success in his second stint with the club. After commiting his future to Real Madrid, Ancelotti said that Los Blancos are like his family.

"I am very happy to be able to keep dreaming about the future with this club, with these fans and these players. It’s a day that I’ll have to mark on the calendar because it’s a happy day. The team has had success in recent years and is having success this year as well.

"The club sees that there is a good connection between us, and that’s very important, because without a good relationship between the coach and the players, the club can’t be successful," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"Obviously, I thank the club for the extension, but also the players, who are showing an extraordinary attitude.

"Above all, it’s a family. There’s a real family feeling at the club, which starts with the president. We all bring out the best in one another because we work in a family environment."

Ancelotti has taken his team to the top of the league and the UEFA Champions League knockouts after a perfect group-stage campaign.