Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Leny Yoro setback, Manchester City want Yan Couto stay, and more - January 28, 2024

Real Madrid secured an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Las Palmas on Saturday (January 27) in La Liga. Vinicius Junior initiated the turnaround in the second half, before Aurelien Tchouameni scored the winner to send his team to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Leny Yoro this month. Elsewhere, Manchester City are keen to integrate Yan Coute into their squad next season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 28, 2024.

Real Madrid suffer Leny Yoro setback

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Leny Yoro this month. Lille head coach Paulo Fonseca has confirmed that the French defender will not leave the club in January.

Los Blancos have been forced into the market for a new defender following the recent ACL injury to David Alaba. Carlo Ancelotti is already missing Eder Militao, who is also out with a similar injury picked up at the beginning of the campaign.

The La Liga giants had identified Yoro as an option following his recent rise with the Ligue 1 side. The 18-year-old has been outstanding for Lille this season, registering 24 appearances across competitions already. His efforts have earned him comparisons with Raphael Varane, and subsequently sparked talks of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this month to address Ancelotti’s defensive issues.

However, speaking recently as per AS, Fonseca insisted that Yoro will stay at Hauts-de-France for now.

“I look at his behaviour in training. He has the same attitude as when the season started. It’s not easy when a young player attracts interest from top clubs. But he’s calm and focused. This week I had a great conversation with Leny. I told him the situation and he understands he has to stay here and focus on Lille," said Fonseca.

The teenager could be a long-term partner to Militao at the heart of Real Madrid’s defense.

Manchester City want Yan Couto stay

Yan Couto has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Manchester City are planning to add Yan Couto to their squad next season following a fruitful loan deal with Girona so far, according to The Daily Star. The Brazilian right-back has been outstanding for the Spanish side this season, registering two goals and seven assists from 25 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Real Madrid, who have identified him as a possible successor to Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish full-back is already on the wrong side of 30 and Los Blancos are laying down succession plans. Couto’s form with Girona has reportedly convinced the La Liga giants, according to a report from Marca.

However, City are planning to pour cold water on their plans. Pep Guardiola is impressed with the player’s effort and the Premier League giants will now offer him a new deal this summer. Real Madrid, as such, will have to turn their attentions to alternate targets.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Luka Modric situation

Luka Modric’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to indulge in any controversy regarding Luka Modric’s recent lack of game time. The legendary Croatian was not called to action for the second match running on Saturday, despite the Italian manager making five substitutions in the game.

Modric hasn’t started a game for Real Madrid since December, adding to speculation regarding his future. The 38-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with Los Blancos and hasn’t been offered a new deal.

However, speaking after the game as cited by AS, Ancelotti insisted that Modric is doing well and will be available for the next game.

"If I’m not sure he’s going to play, I don’t ask him to warm him up. I must respect him. When I’m sure he’s going to come on, I ask him to warm up. But, when I have doubts, I don’t. He’s fine, and is available for the next game," said Ancelotti.

The Croatian could leave the La Liga giants at the end of the season, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and MLS reportedly interested in his signature.