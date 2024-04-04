Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Reece James blow, Luka Modric wants to stay, and more - April 4, 2024

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 30 games, eight points ahead of rivals Barcelona on second. Los Blancos next face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Tuesday, April 9.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Reece James this summer. Elsewhere, Luka Modric wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 4, 2024.

Real Madrid suffer Reece James blow

Reece James has admirers at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to take Reece James to the Santiago Bernabeu. According to HITC, the Englishman is settled at Chelsea and not looking to leave. The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, who is already on the wrong side of 30. They have had their eyes on James for a while and were linked with a move for the player at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult campaign at Stamford Bridge so far, missing 32 games already due to a hamstring injury. Los Blancos were apparently hoping to take advantage of the situation and prise James away this summer. However, it now appears that the player has no intention to leave just yet. He is keen to get back to full fitness and work his way into the England team for Euro 2024. The London giants also want their skipper to stay, given that he remains a vital part of their plans.

Luka Modric wants to stay

Luka Modric is hoping to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season

Luka Modric wants to continue his association with Real Madrid beyond the summer, according to SPORT. The Croatian's contract with the club expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Speculation is riped regarding his future, with the player frustrated by his lack of game time with Los Blancos this season.

With two goals and six assists, Modric has appeared 34 times across competitions for the club this season, but half of those have been from the bench. With Carlo Ancelotti spoilt for choice in the middle of the park, the 38-year-old's situation is unlikely to improve any time soon. Modric has already been linked with an exit this summer, amid interest from Saudi Arabia as well as the MLS.

However, it now appears that the player is eager to continue with the La Liga giants for one season more. He apparently wants to hang his boots at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club are willing to consider his stay, as they value his presence in the squad and want him to mentor the younger players in the team.

Kepa Arrizabalaga set to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Kepa Arrizabalaga has struggled for chances at the Santiago Bernabeu

Kepa Arrizabalaga will leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish goalkeeper joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on a season-long loan last summer as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois. However, the move hasn't gone according to plans, with Andriy Lunin keeping him on the bench.

Kepa has appeared 18 times across competitions, registering seven clean sheets, but hasn't started a game since January end. The 29-year-old is understandably frustrated by the lack of chances and his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu is unlikely to improve any time soon.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said Los Blancos are pleased with Lunin and want to tie him down to a new deal.

“What’s going to happen with Real Madrid goalkeepers is quite clear. Thibaut Courtois will return at the beginning of next season; Real Madrid are waiting for him. [Andriy] Lunin is doing fantastic. Real Madrid are super happy with him. He’s with Jorge Mendes now as new agent," Romano said.

He continued:

“There is a negotiation ongoing over [a] new contract between Lunin and Real Madrid. They want him to stay, waiting for the player green light, and then Kepa will return to Chelsea."

Romano went on to say that the La Liga giants have no desire to keep Arrizabalaga at the club beyond this season.

"Kepa will not stay at Real Madrid, no intention to keep the player. Also, Kepa wanted to play more. He’s not super happy. Obviously, he’s super respectful of Real Madrid. It’s still a dream for him to be at Real Madrid, but he wanted to play more. He was not expecting this kind of situation and so Kepa is leaving at the end of the season, returning to Chelsea," Romano said.

The Blues could opt to integrate Kepa back into the first-team squad following Robert Sanchez's struggles this season.