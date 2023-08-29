Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Vinicius Junior blow; club planning late Kylian Mbappe bid, and more - August 29, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (September 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's have a 100% win record in the league after three games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow regarding the fitness of attacker Vinicius Junior. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning a late move for Pris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here' a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 29, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Vinicius Junior blow

Vinicius Junior will be sidelined for a while.

Real Madrid have announced that Vinicius Junior will be out of action after picking up a knock during the weekend win over Celta Vigo.

The Brazilian had to be replaced in the first half amid concerns of a long-term injury. Los Blancos have carried out assessment and have now shared the grave news.

Vinicius has injured his right biceps femoris muscle, as mentioned by the club on their website. While they have not stated the duration of his absence, it's believed that the injury could keep the 23-year-old out of action for four to six weeks. That will be a big blow to the La Liga giants, who have already lost Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao to long-term (ACL) injuries this season.

However, Vinicius' absence could be a bigger blow to Real Madrid. The Brazilian is the main man at the Santiago Bernabeu following Karim Benzema's exit from the club.

The 23-year-old is among the best players in the world, so his absence could seriously hurt Los Blancos, who're already light in attack.

Los Blancos planning late Kylian Mbappe bid

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could be planning an eleventh-hour bid for Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist Carlos Carpio.

The Frenchman is a priority target for the La Liga giants, who're expected to sign him on a Bosman move next summer. Paris Saint-Germain remain eager to tie their all-time top scorer down to a new deal but are also willing to let him go for a fair price this summer.

Speaking recently as cited by Madrid Universal, Capio said that Los Blancos are awaiting a call from the player's agent regarding a move this year.

“I keep saying that Real Madrid are waiting for a call from Fayza Lamari where she confirms that they have reached an agreement with PSG on a figure within Real Madrid’s range,” said Carpio.

Mbappe has been identified as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard contemplating retirement

Eden Hazard ended his Santiago Bernabeu nightmare this summer.

Eden Hazard is considering hanging up his boots following his departure from Madrid, according to Foot Mercato.

The 32-year-old left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. The Belgian endured a difficult stint with the La Liga giants, struggling with injuries and lack of form.

Despite failing to live up to expectations with Los Blancos, Hazard is not short of options, especially as he's now available as a free agent. Clubs from the Middle East, MLS and also Ligue 1 have been in touch to secure his signature.

However, the player wants to retire from club football, having already called it a day with the national team. His entourage want him to continue playing, but the Belgian reckons it's time to stop.