Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos target receives contract ultimatum, club turned down chance to sign Premier League star, and more - 8th August 2021

Real Madrid has less than a week left in hand before their La Liga campaign begins. Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to put his best foot forward when Los Blancos travel to Mendizorroza to face Alaves next Saturday.

The Italian will be able to gauge his preparedness for the new season on Sunday when his team faces AC Milan in their final pre-season game of the summer.

Real Madrid remains interested in bolstering their squad before the end of August, with Ancelotti eyeing additions to his midfield. Los Blancos are also expected to send some of their youngsters out on loan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 8, 2021.

Real Madrid target receives contract ultimatum

Rennes has informed Eduardo Camavinga that he will be sold unless he signs a contract extension this summer, according to Football Espana via Marca. The Frenchman, who is a target for Real Madrid, is in the final 12 months of his current contract.

The Ligue 1 side is eager to extend his stay, but Camavinga has not yet signed a new contract. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation with interest and could dive for the 18-year-old if a window of opportunity arises.

Real Madrid is planning to bolster their aging midfield this summer, with the recent injury to Toni Kroos increasing their urgency. Camavinga would be a natural fit in the middle of the park at the Santiago Bernabeu and would only get better with age.

Rennes previously valued the player at €60 million, but his contract situation means Los Blancos could lap him up for around €45 million.

The Ligue 1 side is determined to offload him if Camavinga rejects their recent proposal, which could work in Real Madrid's favor.

Los Blancos turned down chance to sign Premier League star

According to TalkSPORT via The Athletic, Real Madrid was afforded a chance to sign Jack Grealish this summer, but Los Blancos decided not to pursue the Englishman. Grealish went on to become the costliest British player ever when he signed for Manchester City.

Aston Villa, though, sounded out both the La Liga giants and Manchester United before the deal, as they were reluctant to do business with City. However, both clubs turned down the offer.

Real Madrid is prioritizing a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer. Los Blancos believe they need the Frenchman more than Grealish, which might be a reason why they did not take up Aston Villa’s proposal.

La Liga clubs fighting to take Real Madrid youngster on loan

Mallorca and Real Sociedad are attempting to take Takefusa Kubo on loan for the upcoming season, according to Marca. Real Madrid is planning to trim their squad and are ready to send the youngster back out on loan.

The Japanese enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Mallorca during the 2019-20 season, scoring four goals from 35 appearances. Mallorca is eager to bring him back but could lose out due to financial constraints.

Real Madrid would prefer him to join Sociedad, with the hope of replicating the Martin Odegaard success story at Basque Country.

