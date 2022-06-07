Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not targeting Bayern Munich forward this summer; club offered chance to sign Chelsea striker, and more - 7 June 2022

Real Madrid completed a La Liga and Champions League double last season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti also guided his wards to a Supercopa de Espana triumph to sum up a fruitful campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not targeting a Bayern Munich forward this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have been offered a chance to sign a Chelsea striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7 June 2022:

Real Madrid not targeting Serge Gnabry this summer

Serge Gnabry is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are not looking to sign Serge Gnabry this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Marca.

The German forward’s current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire next year, but he has not yet agreed a new deal. The La Liga giants have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

Los Blancos are all set to bid adieu to Gareth Bale at the end of the month. Ancelotti also endured defeat in the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Gnabry has emerged as an option to strengthen Madrid's attack this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich management have discussed internally about withdrawing their contract offer for Serge Gnabry or setting a deadline for the player to accept.



(Source: Bayern Munich management have discussed internally about withdrawing their contract offer for Serge Gnabry or setting a deadline for the player to accept.(Source: @BILD 🚨 Bayern Munich management have discussed internally about withdrawing their contract offer for Serge Gnabry or setting a deadline for the player to accept.(Source: @BILD) https://t.co/LS05JVVjUG

However, the Spanish giants have decided to shelve their pursuit of the German. Real Madrid are convinced that Rodygo Goes and Marco Asensio are good enough for the right wing. Los Blancos are willing to put their trust on the two men in the upcoming campaign.

Los Blancos offered chance to sign Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Real Madrid have been afforded a chance to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Marca.

The Belgian striker arrived at Stamford Bridge last season with high expectations but has endured a season to forget. The 28-year-old is eager to end his nightmare and move on, with Inter Milan ready to welcome him back with open arms.

Chelsea are also open to his departure, provided their valuation of the player is met. The Nerazzurri’s financial woes make it very difficult for them to match the Blues’ demands. As such, the player’s agent has offered Lukaku’s services to Los Blancos.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK To say I’m disappointed about what I’m hearing about Romelu Lukaku is an understatement. To say I’m disappointed about what I’m hearing about Romelu Lukaku is an understatement. https://t.co/Tj8gvq8a2w

The La Liga giants are likely to let both Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz leave the club this summer.

The failure to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe means Ancelotti will have a void in his attack. Karim Benzema is the only established number nine in the squad.

The Italian manager has now been handed the chance to add Lukaku to his roster. However, the Spanish giants are unlikely to be interested in the Belgian given his recent struggles.

Florentino Perez thanks fans for their support

Florentino Perez has penned a letter to club members.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has thanked fans for their support, in a letter to the club’s members. The La Liga giants enjoyed a brilliant campaign under Ancelotti, winning both the league and the UEFA Champions League.

In his letter, Perez expressed delight at an immensely successful season:

"I want to share with you the joy that all of us Madridistas have at this exciting time for our club. The 14th European Cup won by our team in Paris once again adds to the history and legend of Real Madrid,” wrote Perez

He continued:

"This European Cup is now unforgettable and will be forever in the hearts and memories of all the Madridistas in every corner of the world. But the road we have travelled to achieve it has not only provoked the greatest pride in Madrid fans, but has also made all fans of good football fall in love with them."

He added:

"Our team have given their all in every game, led by a coach like Carlo Ancelotti who, as well as making history with his trophy haul, is a reference point for the values of our club.”

Perez went on to express gratitude to the fans for their support.

“These players, many of them having won their fifth European Cup, are a credit to our crest and our shirt. But none of this would have happened without the support, strength and unity of our members and fans who, once again, have been essential in the quest for victory,” wrote Perez.

He continued:

"Their exemplary behaviour and their conviction that, with this crest we will never give up, has earned the admiration of the football and sporting world."

He added:

“I would therefore like to convey to you, on behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, our deepest gratitude. Without your encouragement all this would not have been possible.”

