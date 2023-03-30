Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not targeting Kylian Mbappe; club unlikely to sign Reece James, and more - March 30, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (April 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men will be eager to get back to winning ways in the league after losing to leaders Barcelona in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not targeting Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are unlikely to sign Chelsea full-back Reece James at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 30, 2023:

Real Madrid not targeting Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with an exit from Paris.

Real Madrid are not planning to move for Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants remain unimpressed by the player's decision to snub them and sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Los Blancos do not have a cordial relationship with the French giants, and as such, there's no chance of an agreement for the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

Madrid are adamant they will not enter into any negotiations under the current conditions. There are reports arriving out of France that Mbappe is unsettled at the Parc des Princes. The striker's camp is reportedly contemplating a move away from the Parisians, but the La Liga giants believe there's no truth to the talks. Los Blancos will be shocked if Mbappe becomes available this summer.

Instead, the club are putting all their efforts into other areas of the pitch, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham a priority this summer.

Los Blancos unlikely to sign Reece James

Reece James is unlikely to leave Chelsea this summer.

Real Madrid are unlikely to sign Reece James this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A recent report from AS claimed that the La Liga giants have set their sights on the English right-back. Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, and James is an option on their radar.

James has suffered with injuries this season, missing 18 games for Chelsea but remains highly regarded at the club. He has the attributes to effectively replace Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Real Madrid have other priorities in the market this summer.

"Reece James just signed a new deal with Chelsea in September; he’s one of the English faces of Chelsea project; they trust him. I expect Reece James to stay, at this stage. Real Madrid focus is more on different targets like Bellingham," wrote Romano.

The 23-year-old is under contract with the Blues till 2028.

David Alaba targeting strong finish to season

David Alaba is itching to return to action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba is eager to help Los Blancos fight for silverware at the business end of the season.

The Austrian defender made his return from injury while on international duty and is now raring to go for Los Blancos. The 30-year-old has missed 13 games since the start of the year for the La Liga giants.

Speaking to the press, Alaba said that Real Madrid still have targets to achieve this season:

“I already feel ready for the end of the season, and I also want to help Real Madrid on the pitch. I am very happy to be back on the pitch. I worked hard for this. There are very important games ahead in the league, in the Copa del Rey and in the Champions League. We still have objectives that we want to achieve this season; there is a long way to go," said Alaba.

Los Blancos will clash with Barcelona next week in the Copa del Rey semifinals second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team trail the Blaugrana in the tie but have reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they face Chelsea next month.

