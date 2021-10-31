Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos' top 2 targets for 2022 revealed; club ready to offer 2 stars for Juventus ace, and more - 31st October 2021

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Elche on Saturday. The win propelled Los Blancos to the top of the league table after 11 games, ahead of Sevilla and Real Sociedad on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's top two targets for 2022 have been revealed. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are ready to offer two stars to prise away a Dutch defender from Juventus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 31st October 2021.

Real Madrid make Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger their top two targets for 2022

Real Madrid have made Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger their top two targets for 2022, according to Marca.

Los Blancos are planning major additions to their squad after a quiet summer in 2021. The La Liga giants were linked with a plethora of stars, but only managed to rope in Eduardo Camavinga on deadline day. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to demand reinforcements before the start of the new season. He will be delighted if both Pogba and Rudiger arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paul Pogba is a long-term target for Real Madrid. The Frenchman also dreams of playing for Los Blancos. Ancelotti's current midfield contains ageing stars like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. While Pogba's arrival would not add much in terms of youth, the Frenchman certainly has the quality to bring a new dimension in the centre of the park.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC @marca] #mufc Real Madrid are looking closely at Paul Pogba and are far more confident of securing his services than they were a couple of months ago. Mino Raiola is no longer seen as a potential issue in a deal being done. [ @jfelixdiaz Real Madrid are looking closely at Paul Pogba and are far more confident of securing his services than they were a couple of months ago. Mino Raiola is no longer seen as a potential issue in a deal being done. [@jfelixdiaz, @marca] #mufc

Real Madrid are also eager to bolster their backline next year. That's because they lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer, but only brought in David Alaba.

A new centre-back remains the need of the hour, and Rudiger seems to be a stellar addition to their backline. The fact that he will be available for free is the cherry on the pie.

Los Blancos ready to offer two stars for Matthijs de Ligt

Real Madrid are ready to offer Juventus two of their star players in return for Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

Los Blancos remain in search of a new central defender, and have identified De Ligt as a possible option. The Dutchman is apparently disillusioned with life in Turin, and is longing for a fresh start.

Real Madrid are interested in taking him to the Santiago Bernabeu. They are ready to offer two of Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Luka Jovic to convince Juventus to part with De Ligt. The Dutchman is also wanted by Chelsea, but Los Blancos hope to win the race by offering the Bianconeri two players of their liking.

Liverpool join race to sign Real Madrid's Luka Jovic

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Luka Jovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the Serbian striker, and has not been deterred by his struggles since joining Real Madrid.

With Divock Origi expected to leave Anfield soon and Roberto Firmino no longer young, the German manager wants to target Luka Jovic to strengthen his options in attack. Los Blancos are already planning to offload Jovic on loan in January.

