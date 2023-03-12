Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in touch with Jude Bellingham; Inter Milan want Nacho, and more - March 12, 2023

Real Madrid remain second in La Liga after 25 games, six points behind leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand. Carlo Ancelotti’s side next face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday (March 15).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are in touch with Jude Bellingham’s entourage, according to journalist Christian Falk. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are interested in Nacho Fernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 12, 2023:

Real Madrid in touch with Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have maintained contact with Jude Bellingham, according to Christian Falk.

The English midfielder has been very impressive for Borussia Dortmund since arriving in 2020, but his future is up in the air. Los Blancos and Liverpool are among the clubs eager to secure his signature this summer, but Dortmund are also keen to keep him at the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the 19-year-old hasn’t made a decision about his future yet.

“Yes, Jude Bellingham’s father is speaking to Real Madrid, and yes, he has met with the Spanish outfit. This hasn’t just taken place in London, as has been reported, but also the week before in the Spanish capital. But the important thing is that Jude himself has not yet made a decision and there’s still yet to be talks with Dortmund,” wrote Falk.

Falk added that Bellingham is not motivated by money.

“Liverpool are still in the running, though it’s important to note that if Real are serious, and the Reds aren’t ready to make a good offer soon, it will become an increasingly difficult situation for the latter. Jurgen Klopp has already admitted to himself: When it comes to money, Jude doesn’t stand a chance. That all being said, Bellingham isn’t motivated solely by money,” wrote Falk.

The Englishman has amassed ten goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions this season for Dortmund.

Inter Milan want Nacho

Nacho Fernandes could leave Real Madrid this summer.

Inter Milan are interested in Nacho Fernandes, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The 33-year-old is in the final few months of his Real Madrid contract but is yet to sign an extension. Los Blancos have offered him a one-year extension, but the Spaniard is reportedly holding out for a two-year deal.

Negotiations have hit a standstill as a result, and the Nerazzurri are plotting to take advantage. The Serie A giants are set to lose Milan Skriniar this summer, with the Slovakian to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

With Stefan de Vrij’s future also hanging in the balance, Inter are planning to target Fernandes in a Bosman move. The 33-year-old has registered 29 appearances across competitions for Madrid this season, picking up one assist.

Vinicius Junior frustrated with lack of protection from referees

Vinicius Junior has been in good form for Real Madrid this season.

Vinicius Junior has expressed his frustration at the inability of referees to impose the law on the pitch. The Brazilian was impressive against Espanyol on Saturday but ended up picking up a controversial booking.

After the game, Vinicius said that opposition players are encouraged when the referee doesn’t punish them even after repeatedly fouling him.

“Referees don’t give fouls, and they don’t give yellow cards. Players can foul me 15 times and, in the end, when the game is in the 88th minute, the referee gives a yellow card,” said Vinicius.

He continued:

“Players have to think of a way to stop me, and, by doing that (committing fouls and not being punished), it becomes very easy for them. I don’t judge the players, but I judge the referees, because they have to apply the rules correctly.”

The Brazilian urged the officials to be more consistent while adding that he needs to keep his head in such situations as well.

“I’m not asking for anyone to protect me. Nobody has protected me in my life, except my teammates, my parents and the people that like me. … What I have to do is to try to keep a clear head. Obviously, I make mistakes sometimes, I’m only 22 years old. I’ll make a lot of mistakes. But I want to make fewer mistakes and try to keep learning,” said Vinicius.

The 22-year-old has 19 goals and nine assists in 39 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Poll : 0 votes