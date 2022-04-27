Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turn down chance to sign Manchester United midfielder; Kylian Mbappe advised to move to Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 26 April 2022

Real Madrid stumbled to a 4-3 defeat at Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals. Despite the defeat, Carlo Ancelotti's men have a decent chance of progressing to the final.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have turned down the chance to sign a Manchester United midfielder. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has been advised to move to the Santiago Bernabeu by Jean-Pierre Papin.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26th April 2022:

Real Madrid turn down chance to sign Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is all set to leave Manchester United this summer.

Real Madrid have turned down the opportunity to sign Paul Pogba this summer, according to The Hard Tacke via Defensa Central. The French midfielder’s contract with Manchester United is set to run out at the end of the season. The Red Devils have failed to convince him to stay.

The 29-year-old could leave Old Trafford on a Bosman move this summer. The player’s agent Mino Raiola has already offered Pogba to a host of clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos.

Despite their long-standing interest in the player, the La Liga giants have opted not to pursue Pogba. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is not a fan of the Frenchman and doesn’t want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe advised to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe’s future is up in the air.

Kylian Mbappe has been advised to join Real Madrid by former Ballon d’Or winner Jean-Paul Papin.

The French forward is in the final few months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far, with the 23-year-old dreaming of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Kylian Mbappé has not signed anything yet with anyone but Real Madrid are relaxed, confident, optimistic and convinced that Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player next season. 🎖| Kylian Mbappé has not signed anything yet with anyone but Real Madrid are relaxed, confident, optimistic and convinced that Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player next season. @FabrizioRomano 🚨🎖| Kylian Mbappé has not signed anything yet with anyone but Real Madrid are relaxed, confident, optimistic and convinced that Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player next season. @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/0QjHsIJABB

Speaking to Eurosport, as relayed Marca, Papin urged Mbappe to follow his dreams.

“If Kylian's dream is to go to Real Madrid, he has to go to Real Madrid, otherwise he will regret it all his life,” said Papin. “(If I was in his place) I would make my dream come true. You should never go against your dreams; you have to go for them. If that's where you want to go, you have to go,” he added.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up about his future

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he's happy at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian has enjoyed a decent second stint with Real Madrid since taking charge last summer. Speaking on "Universo Valdano", Ancelotti said that he would like to concentrate on his personal life when he leaves coaching.

“I’m aware that I am the coach at the biggest club in the world, that the demands are high and I have to accept that. I was perfectly fine at Napoli, but coming back to Madrid was special, I never thought it might happen,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“I want to be a university professor of football; I hope UEFA or someone give me an academic title so I can set exams for those who have an opinion on football, to see if they really know (laughs). When I leave coaching, I’d like to do something else; I have five grandkids; I’ve married for the second time, and and we haven’t done much together, we have to do more, I want to enjoy my time with my wife. When it’s all over, I’ll be another fan in the stands at Madrid and Milan."

Ancelotti is on the cusp of history. Madrid need a point to win their second La Liga title in three years. That would make the Italian the first manager to win league titles in five different countries, having done so in Italy, France, Germany and England.

