Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos unlikely to sign Erling Haaland in 2024, says former player; club remain in contact with Kylian Mbappe, and more - October 14, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Barcelona on Sunday (October 16) at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. The two teams have an identical record (22 points apiece) in the league this season, but the Blaugrana are atop the standings on goal difference.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore reckons Erling Haaland may not join Los Blancos in 2024. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have remained in contact with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 14, 2022:

Real Madrid unlikely to sign Erling Haaland in 2024, says Stan Collymore

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are unlikely to sign Erling Haaland in 2024, according to Stan Collymore. The Norwegian has continued his blistering form at Manchester City since joining this summer. Los Blancos reportedly have their eyes on the 22-year-old and want to move for him in 2024.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore has tipped Haaland to stay at the Etihad for at least five to six years.

“I read something the other day about Madrid wanting to sign Haaland in 2024. I hope that doesn’t happen for the Premier League’s sake. It’d be great if Haaland stayed in England’s top flight for a long time rather than move to another country after just two years,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“When it comes to the possibility of him leaving for Real Madrid sooner rather than later, I don’t think that’ll happen. I can see Haaland sticking around for at least four or five years.”

Collymore added that if City continue their recent rise, Haaland would have no reason to leave.

“Yes, Real Madrid have the historic edge. They’re a huge club with all the glitz and glamour, but if Manchester City finally make a dent in the Champions League and continue their domestic dominance, then why on earth would any player want to leave, especially when the Citizens can match any side in world football when it comes to money?” said Collymore.

He concluded:

“If City can keep him for the foreseeable future, expect records to tumble.”

Haaland has amassed 20 goals in 13 games this season.

Los Blancos remain in contact with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is desperate to leave Paris.

Real Madrid are still in contact with Kylian Mbappe and could move for the player, according to journalist Romain Molina via Madrid Universal.

Recent reports have suggested that the French forward wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain next year. The 23-year-old turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but could be regretting that decision now.

It was previously believed that Los Blancos had closed the door on Mbappe after getting rejected earlier this year. However, it now appears the La Liga giants remain interested in the player and could attempt to sign him should he become available. Unfortunately, Mbappe is likely to cost a fortune now, as he only signed a new contract with the Parisians this summer.

Real Betis planning Bosman move for Dani Ceballos next summer

Dani Ceballos could be heading back to his alma mater next summer.

Real Betis are planning a Bosman move for Dani Ceballos next summer, according to Diario AS via Madrid Universal.

The 26-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but has not been offered an extension yet. Ceballos rose through the ranks at Betis before moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2017.

However, he has struggled to nail down a place in the star-studded Los Blancos midfield. He was linked with a move away from the club in the summer, but manager Carlo Ancelotti opted to keep him in his squad.

Ceballos has not been a regular under the Italian but has responded well when called upon. Betis believe there’s a chance he could be available on a free transfer next summer and want to bring their former player back to his alma mater.

