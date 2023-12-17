Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have Victor Osimhen plan; club eyeing Goncalo Inacio, and more - December 17, 2023

Real Madrid welcome Villarreal to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (December 17) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are second in the league after 16 games, two points behind surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a target for 2024 summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 17, 2023:

Real Madrid have Victor Osimhen plan

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Victor Osimhen as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, according to SPORT.

The La Liga giants are planning to sign a big-name striker next summer, but the French superstar remains their priority. Mbappe has been on the club's radar for a while, but Madrid have twice failed to prise him away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos now have the opportunity to sign the player for free next summer. The 24-year-old's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of this season, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet.

Real Madrid are expected to try and tie him down to a pre-agreement at the turn of the year. However, L'Equipe says that the player could sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants also have their eyes on Erling Haaland, who has been making headlines with Manchester City recently.

The Norwegian superstar could be the ideal man to fill Karim Benzema's boots at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, prising him away from the Etihad could prove to be a challenge.

Should a move for both Haaland and Mbappe fail, Los Blancos will turn to Osimhen. The Nigerian has been a huge hit with Napoli, but his contract runs out in 2025, and a renewal hasn't happened yet.

Real Madrid are likely to keep a close eye on his situation and could move for the 24-year-old as a fallback option.

Los Blancos eyeing Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Goncalo Inacio, according to Record.

The Spanish giants are expected to invest in their backline soon, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez all on the wrong side of 30. The club are yet to sign a replacement for Raphael Varane, who left in 2021, and Inacio could be an option.

The Portuguese is a generational talent who has caught the attention of clubs across Europe. Inacio has appeared 21 times across competitions this season for Sporting and is a first-team regular under Ruben Amorim. His efforts have caused a stir at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

The player has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which works in Los Blancos' favour. However, Real Madrid face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for the 22-year-old.

Carlo Ancelotti close to renewal at Santiago Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti is close to agreeing a new deal with Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Italian manager will soon enter the final six months of his contract with the club but hasn't agreed a new deal yet. It was previously believed that the La Liga giants would take a decision on his future depending on how he fares this campaign. However, it now appears that the situation has changed.

Ancelotti is set to sign down with club president Florentino Perez in the coming to sort out his future. Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are expected to tie him down to an extension.

The Italian wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite UOL Esporte saying that he has agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team.