Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want €40m for Spanish star, club interested in RB Leipzig right-back, and more - 3rd October 2021

Real Madrid succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Espanyol on Sunday at the RCDE Stadium.

The home side went ahead early in the game and then doubled their lead after the break. Karim Benzema reduced the deficit for Los Blancos in the 71st minute.

Real Madrid have set a €40 million asking price for a Spanish star who is no longer guaranteed game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are interested in a French right-back who plays for RB Leipzig.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from October 3, 2021.

Real Madrid want €40m for Marco Asensio

Real Madrid want €40 million to part ways with Marco Asensio, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

Carlo Ancelotti is fond of the player, but Asensio looks set to leave Los Blancos soon, having failed to live up to expectations.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid in 2014 as the next best thing in European football. After hitting the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu, his career was brought to a standstill due to a serious injury that had him sidelined for a year.

Asensio has not been the same player since and Los Blancos fear he might never regain his initial form.

Real Madrid are not pushing for his departure. But with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and even Eden Hazard ahead of the 25-year-old in the pecking order, the La Liga giants know he’s surplus to requirements and will let him leave for €40 million. There's no dearth of suitors for Asensio's signature.

Los Blancos interested in Nordi Mukiele

Real Madrid have entered the race for Nordi Mukiele, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman is versatile enough to play at both right-back as well as centre-back but has largely been used in the former role by RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old's emergence has caught the attention of Los Blancos, who are experiencing problems with the right-back position.

Real Madrid have been scouting the market for a new right-back, owing to the injury woes of Dani Carvajal.

Mukiele has emerged as an option, although Los Blancos will face competition from Manchester United, PSG and Atletico Madrid for the Frenchman. RB Leipzig could let him leave for €25 million.

Karim Benzema claims Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid soon

Karim Benzema says it's only a matter of time before Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid. The PSG star continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, even though Los Blancos failed in an attempt to sign him this summer.

Benzema, though, believes his countryman will arrive in the Spanish capital soon.

"He said it himself. He wants something more. He will play at Real Madrid one day. I don't know when, but he'll come. It's a question of time." said Benzema.

