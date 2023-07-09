Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want €48 million for Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde unlikely to leave, and more - July 9, 2023

Real Madrid finished second in the league, behind Barcelona last season. Carlo Ancelotti's team won the Copa Del Rey but missed out on the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are hoping to raise €48 million from left-back Ferland Mendy's sale. Elsewhere, midfielder Federico Valverde is unlikely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 9, 2023:

Real Madrid want €48 million for Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid want €48 million to part ways with Ferland Mendy, according to AS. The French left-back endured a difficult 2022-23 season, riddled with injuries. Even when fit, Mendy has looked off-colour recently. The La Liga giants have already signed Fran Garcia as a replacement for the 28-year-old.

The Spaniard's arrival is likely to force Mendy down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos want to cash in on the Frenchman to raise funds to bolster their ranks.

Mendy could also be tempted to leave in search of regular football. However, Real Madrid want to recoup the entire €48 million - or most of it - that they paid Lyon for his signature in 2019.

Mendy's contract with the Spanish giants runs till 2025, and despite his struggles, the player's stock remains high. The Frenchman also has interest from Saudi Arabia, but his agent recently downplayed those links.

Federico Valverde unlikely to leave

Federico Valverde has admirers in the Premier League

Federico Valverde will not leave Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been an integral part of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent years. However, his place in the starting XI has come under threat since the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund last month.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Liverpool Echo, Bailey said that there's considerable interest in the 24-year-old this summer.

"There’s a bit more speculation about him, but he’s not going anywhere. That’s not to say clubs haven’t shown interest, they have. My understanding is that Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City have all asked about (Fede) Valverde," said Bailey.

He continued:

“They’re making sure that there’s availability. (Jude) Bellingham’s come in, Arda Guler the new Lionel Messi from Turkey has come in. They’re all doing their due diligence, if you don’t ask you don’t get.

"I’d be amazed if (Manchester) United or Arsenal haven’t asked. Everyone’s asking about Valverde. If he’s available, we want him."

Valverde is likely to be a vital part of Los Blancos' succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Kylian Mbappe's future set to be decided in two weeks

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe has two weeks to decide whether he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward is a long-term target for Real Madrid, who are planning to sign him for free next summer. Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Parisians are yet to decide an asking price for Mbappe.

"After the strong words of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, about Kylian Mbappe, what I want to clarify in this case is that the timing of the negotiation is going to be really important," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"PSG still haven’t decided how much the player is worth in terms of potential asking price. They will communicate that in a very clear way to the player, to the mother of the player and to other clubs, but only when they have Mbappe’s final answer."

Romano added that the La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on the entire situation at Paris.

"The message from Al-Khelaifi is that Mbappe has to decide within 7-14 days. If he says no to the contract extension, PSG will clarify how much they want to sell him for this summer.

"This is the idea of the club, with Real Madrid keeping quiet but still really interested of course," wrote Romano.

Real Madrid have identified Mbappe as the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema.

