Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Aurelien Tchouameni stay; Achraf Hakimi open to return, and more - June 25, 2023

Real Madrid are looking to improve their squad after a less than impressive season. Carlo Ancelotti's men finished second in La Liga behind arch-rivals Barcelona and also failed to win the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos want midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, full-back Achraf Hakimi is ready to rejoin the Spanish giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 25, 2023:

Real Madrid want Aurelien Tchouameni stay

Aurelien Tchouameni (left)'s future remains up in the air

Real Madrid want Aurelien Tchouameni to stay at the club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has endured difficult start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving last summer. His struggles have prompted talks of a departure this summer, especially since Jude Bellingham came in from Borussia Dortmund.

There has been interest in the player's services this year, with Newcastle United among the clubs linked to Tchouameni. However, Los Blancos trust the player and are convinced that he will turn things around soon. As such, the La Liga giants have no intentions of letting him leave this summer.

Achraf Hakimi open to return

Achraf Hakimi remains hopeful of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Achraf Hakimi is open to a return to Real Madrid, according to his agent Alejandro Camano.

The Moroccan right-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu but left before he could have a shot at regular first-team action. After excelling at Inter Milan, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, where he has done well. However, the player's future in Paris remains up in the air.

Los Blancos are likely to be in the market soon for Dani Carvajal's replacement. Hakimi would be perfect for the job. Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Camano said that Real Madrid remains in the Moroccan's heart.

"Achraf has been out of Madrid for five years, but for homegrown players, Madrid is always home. Madrid is in some part of his heart; he was trained there since he was little.

"But today we have to be in love with the project that pays him, and it’s PSG. If Madrid wants Achraf, logically, we’ll listen to him. If you ask him, you’ll see that he’s a Madrid fan, but our project now is PSG’s," said Camano.

However, Camano also stressed that the player remains committed to the Parisians and is also open to negotiations for an extension.

"From the heart, he can speak of Madrid, but his colours are now those of PSG, who made a great effort for him and occupies 100 percent of his head. If PSG is interested in the future or both parties want to change the course of the situation. … well, we will sit down and work on it," said Camano.

He continued:

“Great players always see Madrid as an objective; how many players would want to go there? Achraf lived through it, smelled that locker room knows the club inside out and has been trained with his values, those that the president talks about. But we want to be faithful to whom he gave strength to have him.”

Los Blancos is set to Vinicius Tobias on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, and the Brazilian could be a long-term solution at right-back.

Los Blancos will sign another striker if they miss out on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want to sign another striker this summer if they miss out on Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist Romain Molina.

The La Liga giants are in the market for Karim Benzema's replacement. The veteran Frenchman left the Santiago Bernabeu to move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad. Los Blancos have already roped in Joselu to carry out the No. 9 role next season.

However, the Spaniard might not be enough to address the striking requirements at the club, which is why Real Madrid are looking at further reinforcements. Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic have been reported as targets for the Spanish giants. However, Los Blancos have shifted their attention to Mbappe since it became clear that he won't sign an extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

The La Liga giants were previously hoping to secure the Frenchman on a Bosman move next summer. However, the Parisians are likely to offload Mbappe this year if he fails to sign a new contract.

Real Madrid are willing to secure the 24-year-old's services this year, but he has expressed a desire to spend another season in Paris. As such, if Los Blancos miss out on Mbappe this summer, they will target another striker.

