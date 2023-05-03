Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Dusan Vlahovic; club unlikely to sign Gabri Veiga, and more - May 3, 2023

Real Madrid suffered a telling blow to their title aspirations on Tuesday (May 2), succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena. As a result, Carlo Ancelotti's team dropped 14 points behind leaders Barcelona with five games left.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have retained an interest in Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are unlikely to sign Gabri Veiga. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 3, 2023:

Real Madrid want Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Turin this summer.

Real Madrid remain interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato via Juve FC. The La Liga giants are looking for Karim Benzema's successor, with the 35-year-old in the twilight of his career. The Frenchman has been in good form this season, amassing 29 goals and six assists from 37 outings.

However, Los Blancos are aware that the player is likely to slow down soon and are making plans for a future without him. They would ideally like to sign Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe as his replacement, but also have Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Vlahovic on their wishlist.

The Serb hasn't been in his element this season for an underperforming Juventus side, but his stock remains high. Madrid are likely to approach Juventus in the summer if they decide to move for the 23-year-old.

Los Blancos unlikely to sign Gabri Veiga

Gabri Veiga has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gabri Veiga is unlikely to join Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Javier Rubiano.

The Spanish midfielder has caught the eye with Celta Vigo this season and is drawing attention from clubs across the league. Los Blancos are interested in the 20-year-old, while Barcelona also have their eyes on Veiga.

However, speaking recently, Rubiano backed the Spaniard to join either Manchester City or Liverpool.

"I think it’s quite clear about Gabri Veiga. He’s going to leave Celta this summer, no matter what. It’s something that his own president, Carlos Mourino has said. Now the question is to know where he is going. I would rule out Barca, no matter how hard he tries. In Real Madrid, I see it very complicated," said Rubiano.

He continued:

"There was talk of Atleti too, but I doubt they’re going to spend £35 million on Veiga. I see him at Manchester City or Liverpool. He wouldn’t play much here (Real Madrid), that’s the way it is. It will depend on what the player wants: to play or wear the shirt of the best team in the world.”

Fellow journalist Jorge Cascon added that the La Liga giants' interest in Jude Bellingham all but rules out a move for Veiga.

“Gabri Veiga to Real Madrid? I think it’s impossible, to be honest. When you have so many midfielders and your priority is (Jude) Bellingham?” said Cascon.

The 20-year-old has nine goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Celta Vigo this season.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Sociedad defeat

Carlo Ancelotti reckons his team lost against Real Sociedad, as they were too focused on upcoming games against Osasuna and Manchester City.

Real Madrid face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (May 6), while they lock horns with the Cityzens three days later at home in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

After the disappointing defeat, Ancelotti said that his team will improve in both games.

"This was not the best preparation for the games we have coming up, because losing always hurts. It’s true that players are more focused on the Osasuna and Manchester City games. You’ll see a different team in those next two games, definitely. We’ll be ready," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"Our level has dropped in La Liga, but we have two more competitions to fight in. Today, the first half was decent, but then we conceded the 1-0 goal, and it all went wrong from there. Our second half was not good, and I hope this was the last poor performance (of the season)."

Ancelotti is expected to welcome back Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema for the Copa del Rey final.

