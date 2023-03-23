Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Erling Haaland in 2024; club not interested in Jose Mourinho, and more - March 23, 2023

Real Madrid have fallen behind in the La Liga title race. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league, 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Erling Haaland in 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not looking to appoint Jose Mourinho as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 23, 2023:

Real Madrid want Erling Haaland in 2024

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to sign Erling Haaland in 2024, according to AS. The Norwegian has been in red-hot form for Manchester City since arriving at the Etihad last summer. The 22-year-old has amassed 42 goals and five assists from 37 games across competitions this season for the Cityzens.

Los Blancos had their eyes on Haaland last summer but opted not to move for him due to Karim Benzema's blistering form. The Frenchman has slowed down this season, displaying signs of regression, so the La Liga giants have identified the Norwegian as his successor. Real Madrid will go all out for the 22-year-old in the summer of 2024, when his release clause will be activated.

Los Blancos' interest in Haaland is not linked to their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. The La Liga giants want to unite the two players at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024, with Mbappe also set to become a free agent that summer.

Los Blancos not interested in Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have no desire to appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager, according to Marca.

Carlo Ancelotti's position at the Santiago Bernabeu has come under scrutiny after dropping behind Barcelona in the league. There's speculation regarding the Italian's future, and Mourinho is among the names being linked with the job.

The Portuguese manager enjoyed significant success with Los Blancos during his three years in charge. Mourinho won the league, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup and remains in touch with the club's hierarchy. However, the La Liga giants have never considered him for a managerial position, and their stance remains the same now.

Real Madrid want to wait till the end of the season before coming to a decision regarding Ancelotti's future.

Nacho Fernandez opens up on his future

Nacho Fernandez's future is up in the air.

Nacho Fernandez remains hopeful of signing a new deal with Real Madrid. The Spanish defender has been heavily involved with Los Blancos this season, racking up 31 appearances across competitions. The 33-year-old has operated across the backline, with his versatility proving to be an asset for the club.

However, Nacho's contract with the La Liga giants expires in a few months, but he's yet to sign a new deal. Speaking to the press while on international duty, the Spaniard said that he will sit down with Real Madrid this summer to sort out his future.

"As I’ve said many times when I’ve been asked after games - I try to live in the present. Like I say, I’m in the best moment of my career. The season didn’t start well for me. I went through a tough moment because I didn’t really feel I was important to the team. But that all changed. It’s as though the situation has swung completely around," said Nacho.

He added:

"My contract with Madrid won't change anything. Every summer, I speak to the club, to the coach and discuss it with my family, and we make a decision. Just having a contract doesn’t make my life any less stressful. But now I’m certainly happy here and at my club."

Nacho added that he's happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and remained hopeful of earning a new deal.

"If Madrid turn around and tell me they no longer count on me, what do I do? Right now, at this moment, I’m happy. Having or not having a contract isn’t going to make any difference. I’ll talk to the club when the time comes, and we will both make a decision. If things continue as they have been up until now, it will be very easy," said Nacho.

Nacho has helped Los Blancos register 11 clean sheets across competitions from 31 games this season.

