Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Gabriel Jesus; 5-man shortlist prepared to replace Carlo Ancelotti, and more - March 25, 2023

Real Madrid trail Barcelona in the La Liga title race after 26 games. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the league, while their arch-rivals are 12 points clear at the top.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Gabriel Jesus. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have reportedly prepared a five-man shortlist to replace manager Carlo Ancelotti. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 25, 2023:

Real Madrid want Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Gabriel Jesus, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Brazilian moved to Arsenal last summer from Manchester City and enjoyed an explosive start to life. The 26-year-old’s season was put on hold after picking up an injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and he only recently returned to action for the Gunners.

Los Blancos are expected to be on the market this summer to help ease the pressure on Karim Benzema. The French striker has suffered with injuries this season while also displaying signs of regression. The 35-year-old is in the twilight of his career, and the La Liga giants want Jesus to share the goalscoring burden.

However, prising him away won't be easy. Having just signed him last year, the Gunners are unlikely to consider his departure. The Premier League leaders are also under no pressure to cash in on the Brazilian. As such, Real Madrid might have to pay over the odds to secure his signature.

Five-man shortlist prepared for Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Real Madrid have prepared a five-man shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to El Confidencial via Madrid Universal.

The Italian has been under considerable pressure recently following a string of unimpressive results. His position could come under threat if Los Blancos fail to win major silverware this season.

With Ancelotti also linked with the Brazilian national team, the La Liga giants are already preparing for his eventual departure. One of the favourites for the role is Raul Gonzales, currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla. The Spaniard has done an admirable job with the youth team and could be asked to step up this summer.

Another candidate in the mix is Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently sacked by Bayern Munich. Former player Xavi Alonso is also on the shortlist, while former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is also in the mix. The final name on the list is Zinedine Zidane, who could return for a third stint to Real Madrid.

Casemiro opens up on Carlo Ancelotti’s links to Brazil national team job

Casemiro has heaped praise on Carlo Ancelotti.

Casemiro has refused to speculate about Carlo Ancelotti’s reported links with the Brazil national team job.

The Real Madrid manager is among the favourites to take charge of the Selecao, who are yet to appoint their next manager following the departure of Tite in December following a quarterfinal exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the Italian is yet to make a decision regarding his future.

Casemiro worked under Ancelotti before leaving last summer to join Manchester United. Speaking while on international duty, the Brazilian spoke highly of his former manager.

“He is a coach I know very well; he is a friend, and it was a pleasure to work with him, but Ancelotti has a club, and we have to respect the club he is at and also respect Ancelotti,” said Casemiro.

He added:

“He has a lot of experience and has won everything. We know that life is about opportunities. Today he is not the coach, but if he does a great job and the names that the president wants do not accept, Ramon (Menezes) is there.”

Ancelotti’s contract with Los Blancos runs till the summer of 2024, but he could leave this summer unless results improve.

