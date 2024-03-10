Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Leny Yoro, Rodrygo not for sale, and more - March 10, 2024

Real Madrid welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 10, in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the title race after 27 games this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Leny Yoro. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not considering Rodrygo Goes' departure this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 10, 2024.

Real Madrid want Leny Yoro

Real Madrid are planning to move for Leny Yoro at the end of the season, according to Marca. The La Liga giants are looking ahead to an eventful summer, with multiple signing targeted. Kylian Mbappe remains the priority target, and is getting closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are also hoping to get their hands on Alphonso Davies, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs out in 2025.

The club want a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and also have plans to strengthen the right-back position next summer. However, should finances permit, they would also like to add a new centerback to their roster this year. Yoro has been identified as their preferred target, thanks to his spectacular rise with Lille.

The 18-year-old has already appeared 32 times across competitions this season, all but two of which have been starts. His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially since his contract with the Ligue 1 club expires next summer. Lille want €100m to part ways with their prized asset, but Real Madrid are hoping to get a deal done for €30m. If the French side refuse to comply, Los Blancos could even plot a Bosman move for the teenage defender in 2025.

Rodrygo Goes not for sale, says journalist

Rodrygo Goes has already seen his role change since the arrival of Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have no desire to offload Rodrygo Goes, despite Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival at the club, according to journalist Ekren Konur. The Brazilian forward hasn’t been at his best this season, but has still managed 13 goals and eight assists from 39 outings across competitions. However, Mbappe could potentially push Rodgryo down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The situation has added to speculation regarding the 23-year-old’s future at the club. There have been suggestions that Los Blancos could cash in on the player this summer to help adjust their finances. However, it is now believed that Rodrygo remains firmly in the club’s plans for the future and they won’t consider any offers for him right now.

La Liga veteran sends Kylian Mbappe warning

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to the Santiago Bernabeu

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas has warned Real Madrid that signing Kylian Mbappe cannot automatically guarantee success. The French superstar is reportedly set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer once his contract expires. Los Blancos are apparently in talks to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are expected to hit a higher gear by adding him to their frontline. Aspas believes Mbappe's arrival will be good for the league, but doesn't agree that his arrival will make Real Madrid invincible.

Speaking to AS, the Spaniard cited the example of Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG to highlight that football is not won on paper.

"For the League, it would be good because the better players come, the more impact and economic income will be generated. Afterwards, the cake should be distributed a little better so that the other teams could get a little closer to Real Madrid," said Aspas.

He continued:

“On paper, it is very easy to say that Real Madrid is going to wipe out with Mbappé, but that has to be reflected on the pitch. PSG was also going to be the bomb with Messi and Neymar, but they didn’t win the Champions League any year."

Los Blancos are also planning to eventually add Erling Haaland to their ranks, as per reports.