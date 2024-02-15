Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Marcus Rashford; club preparing for Luka Modric exit, and more - February 15, 2024

Real Madrid are back in action in La Liga on Sunday (February 18) when they face Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas. Carlo Ancelotti's team are coming off a 1-0 midweek win at RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are preparing to bid goodbye to veteran midfielder Luka Modric this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 18, 2024:

Real Madrid want Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Marcus Rashford, according to Real Madrid Exclusivo.

The Manchester United forward caught the attention of clubs across Europe after plundering 30 goals and setting up 11 in 56 outings last season. However, he has struggled this campaign, registering five goals and six assists from 29 appearances.

Nevertheless, Rashford’s stock remains high, with Los Blancos reportedly willing to include Takefusa Kubo in a player-plus-cash deal for the player. Carlo Ancelotti is in the market for attacking reinforcements and has his eyes on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, with moves for both players hanging by a thread, the Italian has turned to alternate targets.

Rashford has popped up on his radar, but prising him away from Old Trafford would be tough. The 26-year-old signed a new contract in the summer and has a £120 million price tag. Despite his struggles, the Red Devils are unlikely to consider offers for their prized asset.

Los Blancos preparing for Luka Modric exit

Luka Modric’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Real Madrid are preparing for Luka Modric’s impending departure this summer, according to journalist Jorge C Picon.

The Croatian midfielder has struggled for game time this season and is apparently unsettled. Modric has registered 1374 minutes of first-team action, the second lowest among midfielders at the club.

The 38-year-old remains heavily linked with an exit, amid interest from Saudi Arabia and the MLS. Inter Miami are reportedly looking to team him up with long-term rival Lionel Messi this year.

Real Madrid are willing to let him leave and want to announce his departure before the end of the season so that he can get a fitting farewell from fans.

Thierry Henry wants Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has hinted that he would prefer Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old is heavily courted by Real Madrid, who want to sign him on a Bosman move this summer. The Parisians remain keen to keep hold of their prized asset, but the French superstar is yet to commit to either club.

Henry is the coach of the France Olympic team, with the mega event scheduled in Paris this summer. Mbappe has spoken of a desire to represent his country in the prestigious tournament, which could have a bearing on his future decision.

On CBS Sports, Henry said that he hasn't spoken with his compatriot regarding the Olympic situation.

"I didn’t speak to him yet directly about the Olympic situation. I have been calling players, as you know, but I will keep that to myself obviously. But Mbappe went on TV the other day and said he would like to play them. But it will depend on the team (he picks this summer)," said Henry.

He continued:

"I need to explain to people. The Olympic Games are not a FIFA date. So teams can say no about releasing players. So it’s not a matter if he wants to play (the Olympics); it’s if he will get the approval of his team to come."

Henry admitted that it might be tough for Mbappe to play the Olympics if he joins Los Blancos.

"It is tough (for Mbappe to play in the Olympics if he joins Real Madrid). Having players who play for French teams, the Olympics is in France, I would like to think they will release the players.

"The problems are with players who play for teams abroad. They do not have to send them. That’s going to be tricky," said Henry.

He added:

"My issue is, if you agree that a player is going to come, but then he moves, like a team can say, ‘You can have him’ – knowing that they will sell him.

"Now I need to find and beg another team to release the player. I am talking about teams abroad. It is a tough one. But to talk about Mbappe … he says he wants to play the Olympics. That is music to my ears."

Los Blancos are locked in talks with the player's entourage regarding a move this summer.