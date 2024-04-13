Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Nacho to stay, Marco Asensio eyeing return, and more - April 13, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, April 13, to face Mallorca in La Liga. Los Blancos will be keen to pick up a win to continue their siege on the league title.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are ready to offer Nacho Fernandez a new contract should he decide to stay. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio wants to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 13, 2024.

Real Madrid want Nacho to stay

Nacho Fernandez is staring at an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid will allow Nacho Fernandez to make a decision on his future, according to AS. The veteran defender's contract with the club is set to run out at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Nacho rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and has spent his entire career with Los Blancos. He is the club's longest serving player and was also handed the armband last summer following Karim Benzema's departure.

However, the 34-year-old has never been a first-choice for the La Liga giants and has struggled for game time this season as well. Nacho has appeared 34 times across competitions this season, 24 of which have been starts. The player could consider a departure this summer to seek regular football elsewhere.

Real Madrid are willing to respect his decision and will let him go if he wants a fresh start. The club believe that the Spaniard has earned the right to decide about his future and won't stand in his way if he leaves. However, should Nacho decide to stay, he will be offered a new one-year deal and will also retain the armband next season.

Marco Asensio eyeing return

Marco Asensio remains unsettled at the Parc des Princes

Marco Asensio regrets leaving Real Madrid and is keen to return, according to Defensa Central. The Spaniard moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer as a free agent when his contract with Los Blancos expired. However, Asensio has failed to live up to expectations in Paris, managing just 12 starts in 23 appearances.

He struggled to make a mark in the game against Barcelona in midweek in the Champions League and was substituted at half time. The player believes he made a mistake by leaving the La Liga giants and is eager to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid are unlikely to entertain any prospect of his return as they look ahead to the future.

Los Blancos in three-way battle for Jeremie Frimpong, says journalist

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Jeremie Frimpong, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Dutch right-back is enjoying a fantastic season with Bayer Leverkusen so far, registering 12 goals and 11 assists in 37 outings across competitions. Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and reportedly have their eyes on Frimpong.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said the La Liga giants will face competition from Manchester United and Bayern Munich for the 23-year-old.

"Likewise, Alonso and sporting director Rolfes are working on a shared future with Jeremie Frimpong. His contract until 2028 also contains an exit clause. The wing player can go for €40 million," Falk wrote.

He continued:

"The clause would have to be activated before the start of the European Championship in June. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United have registered their interest in the Dutchman."

Erik ten Hag wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and reportedly has his eyes on Frimpong.