Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos wanted Antonio Rudiger in 2019; club monitoring AC Milan forward, and more - July 27, 2022

Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw against Club America on Tuesday in a friendly at Oracle Park. Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard scored for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger's agent Sahr Senesie has revealed that Los Blancos wanted him in 2019. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are monitoring an AC Milan forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 27, 2022:

Real Madrid wanted Antonio Rudiger in 2019, says player's agent

Antonio Rudiger arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move this summer.

Sahr Senesie has revealed that Antonio Rudiger has been on Real Madrid’s radar for quite a while. The German defender joined Los Blancos this summer after seeing out his Chelsea contract this summer.

Speaking to Kicker, as relayed by Marca, Rudiger's agent said the La Liga giants wanted the player in 2019, but a move failed to materialise.

“The contact was directly with Real Madrid, not with him, but with the management. No complications arose, as we had been in contact with the club since 2016. The interest materialised in 2019, before Chelsea's transfer ban came in, and Antonio didn't want to force a transfer out of respect for Chelsea officials. Chelsea would not have been able to sign a replacement for him at that time,” said Senesie.

Senesie went on to reveal that he has been in touch with Ancelotti since 2018.

"I have been in close contact with Carlo since 2018, from Napoli. Carlo explained to him how he conceives the whole thing in sporting terms. Toni liked that. It was a very good conversation, and it further reinforced his good feeling. Initially, we continued with the strategy of waiting. 'Keep calm and play good football'," I told him,” said Senesie.

The agent, who's also Rudiger's brother, added:

“But after two months of uncertainty, also in view of Chelsea's new owners and their ideas, two or three big European clubs pushed for a decision. So we had to reassess the situation, which Toni didn't know yet. Then he communicated very clearly to his coach Thomas Tuchel that he wanted to leave after having to decide between waiting with a lot of uncertainty until maybe June or moving to Real Madrid."

Los Blancos monitoring Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Olivier Giroud, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The La Liga champions remain in the market for a backup to Karim Benzema. With Luka Jovic gone and Mariano Diaz also likely to follow suit, Ancelotti could look to bolster his options in attack. Giroud could be a fabulous short-term solution.

The Frenchman registered 14 goals and four assists from 38 games last season to help AC Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years. However, he has dropped down the pecking order following the arrival of Divock Origi. Los Blancos are willing to take advantage of the situation and take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti hints at staring XI for UEFA Super Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has provided team news for Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup tie against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on August 10. Los Blancos are currently on their pre-season tour of the US and shared the spoils against Club America on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti that said he's pleased with his team’s performance.

“It was a good game, better than the first (that they lost to Barcelona). We had difficulties in the beginning, but then the team played well. We had more control in the first half and more strength in the second,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian added that he won’t make too many changes from last season’s team for the UEFA Super Cup. It's likely to resemble the one that takes the field against Juventus in a friendly on Sunday.

“It’s going to look more like last season because it’s a tournament we qualified for by winning the Champions League. We have to take that into account because it means closing the season – we have to finish out the season by winning the Super Cup. The team that plays will look like that one we put out on Saturday (against Juventus),” said Ancelotti.

