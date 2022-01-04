×
Create
Notifications

Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos willing to pay €40 million for Ajax star; club interested in Juventus defender, and more - 4 January 2022

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Jan 04, 2022 09:19 PM IST
News

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Estadio El Collao to face Alcoyano in the Copa Del Rey. Los Blancos will be desperate to return to winning ways after stuttering to a league defeat against Getafe last weekend.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay €40 million for an Ajax midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are keeping tabs on a Juventus defender.

📋✅ Our squad for #AlcoyanoRealMadrid! https://t.co/UkUAi9nmDD

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4th January 2022.

Real Madrid willing to pay €40 million for Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid are willing to pay &euro;40 million for Ryan Gravenberch.
Real Madrid are willing to pay €40 million for Ryan Gravenberch.

Real Madrid are willing to pay €40 million for Ryan Gravenberch, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. Los Blancos, who are tipped to invest in their midfield this year, have set their sights on the Ajax star.

Gravenberch rose through the ranks at the Eredivisie side, and earned his first-team debut in 2018. Since then, the 19-year-old has been a regular feature for Ajax. His current contract expires in 2023, and the player is reluctant to sign a new deal. Real Madrid have been alerted to the situation.

🚨📲 #Gravenberch, contacts between #RealMadrid and Mino #Raiola continue positively.💡🤝 In the event of an agreement with the 🇳🇱 player, #RMCF could offer #Ajax around €35-40M (bonus included) to buy the midfielder in June. Evolving situation.🐓⚽ #Calciomercato #Transfers https://t.co/zAlRx3lYJx

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for their midfield. Luka Modric is in the twilight of his career, while Toni Kross is no spring chicken either. Casemiro is also set to turn 30 this year.

Real Madrid commenced their midfield overhaul by signing Eduardo Camaveda last summer. Los Blancos already have Federico Valverde in their ranks. Gravenberch could be the final piece in Real Madrid's midfield jigsaw. As such, the La Liga giants have stepped up their efforts to sign the teenager. Los Blancos are already locked in negotiations with Mino Raiola, the player's agent.

Talks have progressed well, and Gravenberch's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu looks increasingly likely. Real Madrid are ready to offer €30 to 40 million for the 19-year-old this summer. That might be enough to convince Ajax to part with the player.

Los Blancos interested in Merih Demiral

Real Madrid are interested in Merih Demiral.
Real Madrid are interested in Merih Demiral.

Real Madrid are interested in Merih Demiral, according to AS via Fanatik. The Turkish defender is currently on loan at Atalanta, and has caught the eye of Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has asked Los Blancos to begin negotiations with Juventus to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could face competition from Napoli and Newcastle United for the player's services, though. Meanwhile, Atalanta also have a €27 million option to buy the 23-year-old.

Los Blancos have fared well with the David Alaba-Eder Militao partnership at the back. However, Ancelotti wants more backup options for the centre-back position.

Real Madrid contemplating talks to sign Denis Zakaria

Real Madrid are planning to initiate talks to sign Denis Zakaria this summer.
Real Madrid are planning to initiate talks to sign Denis Zakaria this summer.

Real Madrid are planning to initiate talks to sign Denis Zakaria this summer, according to El Nacional. Los Blancos have identified the Swiss international as the eventual successor to Casemiro. The 25-year-old is set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of his contract this summer.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Madrid are ready to begin negotiations with Zakaria over a possible Bosman move. However, they'll have to ward off competition from Barcelona for his services.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी