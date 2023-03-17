Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos working on Brahim Diaz extension; club delighted with Eduardo Camavinga, and more - March 17, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for a top-of-the-table La Liga clash against Barcelona on Sunday (March 19) at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are leading the title race, nine points ahead of their second-placed arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are negotiating to tie Brahim Diaz down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are delighted with Eduardo Camavinga. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 17, 2023:

Real Madrid working to extend Brahim Diaz contract

Brahim Diaz could return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are negotiating with Brahim Diaz’s entourage to tie the Spaniard down to a new deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Universal. The 23-year-old is on loan with AC Milan but could be drafted into the first team squad next season. Diaz joined Los Blancos from Manchester City in 2019 as one of the finest young players in the continent.

However, the lack of regular football hampered his development at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was eventually loaned to the Rossoneri in the summer of 2020. The 23-year-old impressed enough for the Serie A holders to sign him on a two-year loan deal in 2021, which ends this summer. Milan want to sign him permanently, and have a €22 million option to buy but are looking to negotiate a lower fee.

Diaz’s contract with Madrid runs till 2025, and it now appears that Los Blancos are ready to induct him into the first team. Los Blancos are sweating on the future of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with both players set to become free agents in the summer. Moreover, Dani Ceballos could leave on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

Diaz could bring stability to the midfield and could finally get his chance to shine at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. The Spaniard has appeared 109 times across competitions for the Rossoneri, registering 16 goals and ten assists.

Los Blancos delighted with Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been very impressive in recent games.

Real Madrid are very happy with Eduardo Camavinga’s recent performances, according to AS via Madrid Universal. The French midfielder joined the La Liga giants in 2021 but has taken time to find his feet. However, he has come into his own since the turn of the year.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti kept faith in the 20-year-old, who recently caught the eye against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos are delighted with the player’s development and are convinced that he can help maintain the standards in midfield. Camavinga’s recent performances in defensive midfield have also given hope that he could help mitigate Casemiro’s departure last summer.

Moreover, the Frenchman has also flourished in the left-back position whenever asked to fill in for David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. Interestingly, he has started in 15 of the last 16 games across competitions for Real Madrid, highlighting his growing importance to the first team.

Robert Lewandowski speaks fondly of Carlo Ancelotti

Robert Lewandowski has lavished praise on Carlo Ancelotti.

Robert Lewandowski has heaped praise on his former manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Polish striker registered 54 goals in 57 games under the Italian across competitions at Bayern Munich. The two will go head-to-head when Real Madrid take on Barcelona this weekend.

Speaking to ESPN, as cited by Madrid Universal, Lewandowski said that Ancelotti boosted his self-confidence during their time together.

“Ancelotti gave me incredible self-confidence. He gave me something that I didn’t have before. He’s an amazing human being, a man who takes care of you. For him, the most important thing is to be a good guy, not to talk about tactics. He’s a man to learn from,” said Lewandowski.

Ancelotti will hope to win against the Blaugrana to keep his team’s title hopes alive.

