Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos working on new contract for Carlo Ancelotti; club could move for RB Leipzig forward in January, and more - September 10, 2022

Real Madrid will face Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga. Los Blancos are atop the league table after four games with a 100% record.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are working on a new contract for manager Carlo Ancelotti. Elsewhere, the club could move for an RB Leipzig forward in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 10, 2022:

Real Madrid working on new contract for Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are working on a new contract for Ancelotti, according to Marca. The Italian manager has enjoyed a hugely successful run with the La Liga giants in his second stint at the club. Ancelotti took over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu after the departure of Zinedine Zidane last summer.

The Italian was not the frontrunner for the job but soon proved to be an instant hit at Madrid. He guided the club to a league and Champions League double while also lifting the Supercoppa de Espana.

Ancelotti followed that up with a UEFA Super Cup triumph at the start of this season. Despite minimal investment in the market during his tenure, the Italian has taken Los Blancos to the pinnacle of success.

He has had his players operating to the highest limits of their abilities while also getting the best out of the fringe players. Ancelotti’s popularity in the backroom as well as his understanding of the club’s ethos has convinced the Real Madrid hierarchy.

As such, despite the Italian signing a three-year deal last summer, the La Liga giants are already putting together plans for a new deal.

Los Blancos could move for Christopher Nkunku in January

Christopher Nkunku has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will move for Christopher Nkunku in January, according to Defensa Central via The Real Champs. The La Liga giants lack a backup for Karim Benzema.

The French striker continues to be pivotal to Ancelotti’s plans but could be sidelined for a month due to injury. The Italian manager has deployed Eden Hazard as the focal point of his attack in Benzema’s absence.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



◉ 99 games

◉ 35 goals

◉ 32 assists



It's game No.100 against Dortmund. Christopher Nkunku's Bundesliga career by numbers so far:◉ 99 games◉ 35 goals◉ 32 assistsIt's game No.100 against Dortmund. Christopher Nkunku's Bundesliga career by numbers so far:◉ 99 games◉ 35 goals◉ 32 assistsIt's game No.100 against Dortmund. 💯 https://t.co/7eyov1aPrr

However, the club could be forced into action in the winter if the Frenchman’s injury woes continue.

Los Blancos have already identified Nkunku as the perfect man for the job, but prising him away from Leipzig would be easier said than done. Nkunku is a vital part of the Bundesliga side’s starting eleven and Leipzig would loath to lose him in the middle of the season.

Luka Modric opens up on his longevity

Luka Modric is a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti's midfield.

Luka Modric believes his ability to enjoy his profession is the secret to his longevity. The Croatian midfielder turned 37 earlier this week but continues to be an indispensable part of Ancelotti's team.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, as relayed by Marca, Modric said that he's always questioned about the secret to his longevity.

"I'm always asked for my secret, but I don't know what to say. I live for football almost 24 hours a day. That's very important. I love what I do, and I'm enjoying my profession as never before because I know I'm at a difficult age for a footballer," said Modric.

He added:

"You never know how long you can last at this level and at this club, where the demands are the highest. I try to enjoy training and matches. All of this helps me to feel good at this age."

Modric went on to assess Los Blancos' options in midfield this season.

"This year, we have started very well, and we have a very strong team. A very important player like Casemiro is gone, but we have many good players here to replace him and do well. Tchouameni is adapting very well," said Modric.

He added:

"It's Camavinga's second year, and he did very well in his first; Kroos has been here for a long time. Valverde is doing very well; Ceballos is contributing a lot. ... We are very well covered."

Modric has two goals from six appearances across competitions this campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav