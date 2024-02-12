Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos yet to agree Kylian Mbappe deal; club want Yan Couto, and more - February 12, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Tuesday (February 13) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are coming off a 4-0 home win over Girona in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are struggling to reach an agreement with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe’s camp regarding a move this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their sights on on-loan Manchester City right-back Yan Couto.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 12, 2024.

Real Madrid yet to agree Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains undecided.

Real Madrid are struggling to strike a deal with Kylian Mbappe's entourage ahead of a proposed Bosman move this summer, according to MARCA.

The French superstar’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, but he hasn’t agreed a new deal. Los Blancos are hoping to sign him as a free agent this year.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and have a solid chance of securing his services this year. Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid are in conversation with Mbappe’s camp regarding a move, but talks haven’t been fruitful so far.

The Spanish club are eager to structure the deal according to their terms but have failed to convince the player’s agent and mother Fayza Lamari. She's adamant that a move will only happen as per her conditions, even though the player is apparently willing to compromise.

That has caused a standstill in negotiations, with the Parisians watching closely. The Ligue 1 champions want the 25-year-old to stay but are no longer willing to put the player ahead of the club.

Los Blancos want Yan Couto

Yan Couto has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Yan Couto, according to MARCA. The Brazilian right-back joined Girona on loan from Manchester City in the summer and has been very impressive. Couto has appeared 28 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and seven assists, impressing Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are searching for a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal, who is on the wrong side of 30. Real Madrid are looking to put their plans into motion this summer and have found their man in Couto.

The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Citizens, but the club are likely to be impressed with his performances as well. The Daily Star reported last month that City are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

Carlo Ancelotti compares Jude Bellingham with Zinedine Zidane

Jude Bellingham has lit up Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has sid that Jude Bellingham reminds him of Zinedine Zidane. The English midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer and requested to be allowed to wear the French legend’s iconic No. 5 shirt. Bellingham has lived up to the billing, scoring 20 times and setting up eight in 29 outings across competitions.

The 20-year-old picked up an ankle knock in the weekend win against Girona, sending alarm bells ringing across the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have announced that Bellingham has suffered a high-grade sprain in his left ankle.

After the win, Ancelotti was full of praise for the English midfielder, comparing him with Zidane.

“Bellingham reminds me of Zidane. Zidane had a higher technical quality but Bellingham has things that very few players have. Hopefully Bellingham will play on Tuesday.

"But whenever he didn’t play we used Brahim and Joselu, and we were ok. I will never be more worried than today. We played without centre-backs,” said Ancelotti.

Bellingham could be sidelined for around three weeks with the injury, as per journalist Jose Luiz Sanchez.