Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing German ace, Carlo Ancelotti wants Dani Ceballos stay, and more - August 29, 2024

Real Madrid travel to Gran Canaria on Thursday, August 29, to face Las Palmas in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 3-0 win over Real Valladolid last weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have made a German midfielder their priority target for 2025. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti wants Dani Ceballos to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 29, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid are planning to move for Florian Wirtz in 2025, according to journalist Jorge Picon. The La Liga giants strengthened their squad this summer by signing Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

However, they are already planning for next summer and have identified Wirtz as a target. The German attacking midfielder enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 campaign with Bayer Leverkusen, playing a starring role in the club's Bundesliga triumph.

Wirtz finished the season with 18 goals and 20 assists from 49 games across competitions, establishing himself as one of the best young talents in Europe. The 21-year-old has also turned heads at Bayern Munich, but Los Blancos remain determined to win the race for his services.

Real Madrid are likely to bid adieu to Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos in 2025 and want to bring in Wirtz to maintain the quality in midfield. The German is under contract at the BayArena until 2027, so prising him away is likely to be a costly affair.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Dani Ceballos stay

Dani Ceballos

Carlo Ancelotti has informed Dani Ceballos that he is an integral part of Real Madrid's plans, according to AS. The Spanish midfielder is a frustrated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu because he is no longer guaranteed first team action.

The player is already linked with an exit this summer, with former club Real Betis apparently eager to take him back to Andalusia. There's intense competition for places in the middle of the park under Ancelotti and Ceballos finds himself a long way down the pecking order at Los Blancos.

However, the Italian manager wants him to stay and has already told the player that he has a crucial part to play for the La Liga giants this season. The 28-year-old's presence will add depth to the squad, while his experience could be crucial in Toni Kroos' absence. Real Madrid, as such, are unlikely to entertain his departure in the final days of the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti not worried about Kylian Mbappe start

Kylian Mbappe

Carlo Ancelotti is unperturbed by Kylian Mbappe's failure to score a goal in the last two games. The French superstar left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer to make his long-awaited move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for ages and his arrival is expected to take the club to a new level. Mbappe has already scored in his debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

However, the 25-year-old has drawn a blank in the two La Liga games against Mallorca and Real Valladolid. The situation has raised concerns among fans, with a lot expected of the player this season.

However, speaking recently as cited by ESPN, Ancelotti insisted that there's nothing to be worried about.

"We've had three games and scored six goals, with the team not being at its best. Not scoring goals won't happen, it's never happened here. The last goal Mbappe scored was August 14 [in the Super Cup] and today is August 28," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"That's two weeks. It isn't the time to worry. He isn't worried, and neither are we. Vinicius [Junior] hasn't scored in three games, and he doesn't look worried."

Ancelotti also rubbished recent criticism of Mbappe's work ethic on the pitch.

"What we need is a compact team. The work of the forwards is important, and of the defenders. If a forward presses and the defence doesn't step up, the team isn't compact. If the defence drops deep and the forward doesn't drop, the team isn't compact. It isn't about individuals," said Ancelotti.

Mbappe is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2029.

