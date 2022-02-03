Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City preparing to fight for Erling Haaland; Kylian Mbappe tipped to join Los Blancos, and more - 3 February 2022

Real Madrid will face Athletic Club on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look for a repeat of the Spanish Super Cup final, which his team edged 2-0 against the same opponents.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are preparing to beat Los Blancos in the race for Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Dani Carvajal has tipped Kylian Mbappe to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 3rd February 2022.

Manchester City preparing to fight for Erling Haaland

Manchester City are preparing to leapfrog Real Madrid in the race to sign Erling Haaland.

Manchester City are preparing to leapfrog Real Madrid in the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Norwegian is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. La Liga giants Madrid are among the favourites for his signature.

Haaland has evolved into one of the most lethal strikers in the world since joining BvB in January 2020. The 21-year-old has registered 80 goals from 79 appearances for Dortmund till date. His exploits have endeared him to Los Blancos.

The Spanish side are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is entering the twilight of his career. Ancelotti is set to welcome Kylian Mbappe to his squad this summer. However, the Italian feels there's still room for another world-class number nine in his squad.

Haaland is the preferred choice, but Los Blancos could face stiff competition from Manchester City for the 21-year-old. Despite signing Julian Alvarez in January, the Citizens are still searching for a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Having burnt his hand in the pursuit of Harry Kane last summer, City manager Pep Guardiola is now set to go all out for Haaland. The Norwegian could be available for €75 million this summer, because of a release clause in his contract that would become active.

Dani Carvajal tips Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal has backed Kylian Mbappe to play for Real Madrid.

Dani Carvajal has backed Kylian Mbappe to play for Real Madrid. The Frenchman continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with his current contract with PSG set to expire this summer.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Dani Carvajal: "Mbappé is a great player. It seems his contract runs out now and well… It could happen he wears our shirt in the future." #rmalive 🎙| Dani Carvajal: "Mbappé is a great player. It seems his contract runs out now and well… It could happen he wears our shirt in the future." @RadioestadioN 🚨🎙| Dani Carvajal: "Mbappé is a great player. It seems his contract runs out now and well… It could happen he wears our shirt in the future." @RadioestadioN #rmalive

Speaking on Onda Cero's 'Radioestadio noche', the Spaniard added that he is preparing to face Mbappe in the Champions League. Los Blancos will meet the Ligue 1 giants in a blockbuster Round of 16 tie, with the first leg in Paris on 15 February.

"Mbappe is a very, very good player whose name has been heard for our team for many years. It seems that his contract (with PSG) is ending, and it could be that in the future he will wear our shirt," said Carvajal.

"But I'm telling you, right now he is a PSG player, and they are our rivals, so the only thought I have is to defend him well (on the pitch). If I play and he plays, we get to play on the same flank," continued Carvajal.

Carlo Ancelotti hints Karim Benzema could miss against Athletic Club game

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Karim Benzema could sit out the game against Athletic Club.

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Karim Benzema could sit out the Copa Del Rey game against Athletic Club. The Frenchman picked up a knock in the La Liga draw against Elche.

Speaking to the press, the Los Blancos manager said that his decision to bench Benzema won't be influenced by the upcoming Champions League clash against PSG.

"We don't know yet (about Benzema); he's been doing individual work. He's feeling good, and after training, we'll decide. We won't take risks. If he get's the all-clear from the medical team, he can play; if not, someone else will," said Ancelotti.

Also Read Article Continues below

"It doesn't depend on (the Champions League). As I said, we're not going to take risks because it's not a Champions League final. He knows that, and if he's not feeling good, he won't play. But we're not thinking about (the Paris Saint-Germain) game," continued Ancelotti.

Edited by Bhargav