Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Marco Asensio offered to 2 Serie A clubs; Luka Jovic opens up on expectations at Fiorentina, and more - September 14, 2022

Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in their second UEFA Champions League game of the season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti started his European campaign with a 3-0 win over Celtic last week and has won all seven games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio has been offered to two Serie A giants. Elsewhere, Luka Jovic has opened up on expectations at Fiorentina, whom he has joined on a free transfer this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 14, 2022:

Marco Asensio offered to two Serie A clubs

Marco Asensio is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Marco Asensio has been offered to Serie A giants AS Roma and Inter Milan by his agent Jorge Mendes, according to Fichajes.

The Spaniard has been an isolated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu recently. Asensio has only made two appearances from the bench this season for Real Madrid and is in the final year of his contract. He's reluctant to sign an extension and wants to explore pastures anew in search of regular football.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Marco Asensio wasn't happy about not playing today. Marco Asensio wasn't happy about not playing today. 😬 https://t.co/slhBbh60FQ

Manchester United have been monitoring the player with interest. However, Roma and Inter have emerged as the favourites for his signature. The Serie A giants are interested in acquiring Asensio’s services on a Bosman move next summer.

Luka Jovic opens up on expectations at Fiorentina

Luka Jovic (left) moved to Florence this summer

Luka Jovic understands that a lot is expected of him at Fiorentina. The Serbian forward left Real Madrid this summer to join the Serie A side. Jovic enjoyed a good preseason with the Tuscan side but has struggled to carry that form into the new season.

Speaking to 'The Informer', as cited by Managing Madrid, the Serb said that he will need time to settle at the club.

“The expectation is high when a Real Madrid player arrives at Fiorentina. It’s normal for the fans to expect me to make a difference from the first moment, but I haven’t played for three years, and that’s why it may take me a while,” said Jovic.

He added:

“I was expecting a difficult season, and after the first games, it seems clear to me that this is the case. I will need time to find my form. I am here to work and try to integrate as soon as possible, to try to fit in as soon as possible with the rest of the team. But I’m sure that everything will improve game by game. Expectations for me are high, but I haven’t played for three years,” said Jovic.

Jovic has one goal from nine appearances across competitions for Fiorentina this season.

Marco Rose wary of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has lit up the Santiago Bernabeu this season

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has siad that his team will have to be careful with Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has been in red-hot form with Real Madrid recently and is among the most lethal forwards in the world right now.

Speaking ahead of the game, as cited by AS, Rose heaped praise on Vinicius.

“He is a young player and has continued to improve, and he is decisive for his team. He is always ready to shoot on goal, and you are not aware; he’ll score. We already know how he plays, that he looks for depth and is good in one-on-one duels; it’s difficult to defend against him. He’s a very good player, and you have to be careful with him,” said Rose.

Rose also warned that his team cannot put all their attention on Vinicius, as Los Blancos have quality all around the pitch.

“We have to avoid that at all costs. Madrid are not just about Vinicius - there are other players who have very special qualities. Even if Benzema is missing, there are other players like David Alaba who are dangerous. They are the defending champions of the Champions League, and that’s why we have to enjoy it,” said Rose.

Vinicius has scored five goals in seven appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav