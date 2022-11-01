Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Marco Asensio to turn down Juventus for Santiago Bernabeu stay; Los Blancos suffer setback in pursuit of Manchester City full-back, and more - November 1, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celtic on matchday six the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants have reached the knockouts and lead Group F after five games, with three wins and one defeat. By matching RB Leipzig's result against Shakhtar Donetsk, the holders will progress as group winners.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio is set to turn down a move to Juventus in favour of a stay with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Manchester City full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 1, 2022:

Marco Asensio to snub Juventus for Real Madrid stay

Marco Asensio has admirers in Turin.

Marco Asensio will turn down Juventus for a stay with Real Madrid, according to Marca via Juve FC.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his campaign with the La Liga giants but is yet to commit himself to the club. Los Blancos are reportedly planning to hand him an extension, but the Bianconeri are plotting to secure his signature on a Bosman move next summer.

The 26-year-old has struggled for chances under manager Carlo Ancelotti this season, with most of his appearances coming off the bench. Asensio is highly rated in Turin, and the Bianconeri want to add him to their roster next year.

However, the Spaniard is ready to reject their advances, as he prefers to continue his association with Madrid and win trophies despite having a bit-part role. The player has two goals from 13 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Los Blancos suffer setback in Joao Cancelo pursuit

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Joao Cancelo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Football Transfer Tavern.

The Manchester City full-back, who is equally adept on both wings, is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are looking to strengthen their full-back options and have their eyes on Cancelo.

Los Blancos are reportedly planning to move for the 28-year-old next summer, even though he only signed a new deal in February this year.

However, it now appears that the Portuguese has no intention of leaving the Etihad any time soon. Cancelo is a vital cog in Pep Guardiola’s setup, scoring twice in 18 games across competitions this season.

Luka Jovic opens up on stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Jovic failed to make a mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Jovic has opened up on his time with Real Madrid. The Serbian striker moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 with a lot of hype but failed to live up to expectations. He moved to Fiorentina this summer and has begun to rediscover himself.

Speaking to ATV, as cited by AS, the 24-year-old said that joining Los Blancos was a great experience for him, but things didn't work out, as he arrived 'too early'.

“It was good. A great experience for me, and I am honoured to have been part of the biggest club in the world. However, I think I joined Real Madrid too early in my career, and just at the moment I arrived, Karim Benzema’s form really exploded, and he deservedly won the Ballon d’Or,” said Jovic.

He continued:

“I was unlucky at first. First the coronavirus pandemic happened, then I had some injuries, but it was definitely a great experience for me.”

Jovic named Luka Modric and Karim Benzema as the players who have left a mark on him.

“I wouldn’t want to single out anyone for their playing qualities, but Benzema really left a mark on me, and, of course, also Luka Modric, who was always there for me. Luka is one of the best players in the history of Real Madrid”.

Jovic has scored six times in 18 games across competitions for the Tuscan side this season.

