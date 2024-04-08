Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Matias Soule dreams of Los Blancos, Chelsea eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni swap deal, and more - April 8, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their Champions League quarterfinals first leg against Manchester City at home on Tuesday, April 9. Carlo Ancelotti's side will head into the game in good form, having won their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Matias Soule wants to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Chelsea have set their sights on Aurelien Tchouameni.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 8, 2024.

Matias Soule dreams of Real Madrid

Matias Soule has been in good form this season

Matias Soule has admitted that he has always dreamt of playing for Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old forward joined Frosinone on loan from Juventus last summer and has caught the eye at the Stadio Benito Stirpe. Soule has appeared 32 times across competitions this season, registering ten goals and two assists.

His efforts are likely to earn him admirers at clubs across the continent, but the Argentinean would prefer to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to ESPN, Soule revealed that he also wants to win the Champions League.

“A tall, tall dream would be to play for Real Madrid, as a child I always dreamed of it. Also winning a Champions League,” said Soule.

Los Blancos have a tendency of picking up the best talents of the land and could turn their attentions to Soule if he continues his impressive rise.

Chelsea eyeing swap deal for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are eager to take Aurelien Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Fichajes.

The French midfielder remains a key figure for Real Madrid and has been a first-team regular this season. Despite struggling with injuries, Tchouameni has still registered two goals and one assist from 32 outings in all competitions. His efforts have impressed the London giants, who are already plotting to prise him away.

The 24-year-old is highly regarded at Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos are expected to demand a huge offer to even consider his exit. Chelsea may not be able to afford a massive fee this summer as they look to adhere to FFP regulations. The Blues are now planning to tempt the La Liga giants by offering Reece James in exchange for Tchouameni.

James is a long-term target for Real Madrid and such a proposal could tempt the club. However, Los Blancos reportedly consider Tchouameni indispensable to their plans and as such, are unlikely to let him go just yet.

AC Milan want Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos' future at Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain

AC Milan have set their sights on Dani Ceballos, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid this season. Ceballos, who has appeared just 21 times across competitions, only four of which has been starts, is seeking a change this year.

The 27-year-old would prefer a move which will guarantee regular football and Milan are offering him an escape route. The Rossoneri have a cordial relationship with Los Blancos, following the recent transfers of Brahim Diaz and Alex Jimenez.

However, Ceballos' hefty wages could pose a problem for the deal. Interestingly, with Luka Modric likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, the Spaniard could be tempted to stay and stake a claim in the starting XI.