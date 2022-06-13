Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Monaco interested in Luka Jovic; Inter Milan eyeing move for Alvaro Odriozola, and more - June 13, 2022

Real Madrid are determined to continue their dominance in La Liga and Europe next season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already brought in Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni to further improve his already impressive squad.

Meanwhile, Monaco are interested in Luka Jovic. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Alvaro Odriozola.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 13, 2022:

Monaco interested in Real Madrid's Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic (left) is wanted at Monaco.

Monaco are interested in Luka Jovic, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Serbian striker has endured a difficult time since joining Madrid in 2019. Los Blancos have run out of patience with the 24-year-old and are planning to let him leave this summer.

Luka Jović @LukaJovic18i



34 minutes played

90% Passing Accuracy (10/11)

2 Key Passes

1/1 Dribbles completed

2/2 Aerial duels won Luka Jović vs Slovenia:34 minutes played90% Passing Accuracy (10/11)2 Key Passes1/1 Dribbles completed2/2 Aerial duels won Luka Jović vs Slovenia: ▫️ 34 minutes played ▫️ 90% Passing Accuracy (10/11)▫️ 2 Key Passes ▫️1/1 Dribbles completed ▫️ 2/2 Aerial duels won https://t.co/WNhjyYPIvM

Jovic is also frustrated with the lack of chances and is eager to leave to resurrect his career.

The Serb is not short of options, and now Monaco have entered the fray. The Ligue 1 side are planning to invest in the squad after offloading Aurelien Tchouameni to the Santiago Bernabeu in a €100 million deal.

They want to revamp their attack and have their eyes on Jovic.

Inter Milan eyeing move for Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola has admirers at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Alvaro Odriozola, according to Tuttosport via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish full-back could be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for €20 million this summer. Odriozola has struggled to break into the first team since arriving in 2018. His situation has failed to improve under Ancelotti, so the 26-year-old is eager to leave in search of regular football.

The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, are searching for a replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who could leave this summer.

The Serie A giants have earmarked Odriozola for the position. However, the Spaniard is on a yearly salary of €4 million, and Inter do not have the financial might to offer him similar wages.

Marcelo reveals he doesn’t plan to retire just yet

Marcelo will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Marcelo has revealed that he doesn’t intent to retire just yet.

The Brazilian full-back bid adieu to Real Madrid in a press conference on Monday. Marcelo’s contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of this month, but the La Liga giants opted not to extend his stay.

Speaking to the press, Marcelo shed light on his role in the squad in the recently concluded season.

“I’ve always played much more than I haven’t. I’ve been lucky not to have injuries and have good coaches and teammates. But, this season, I’ve hardly played. Yet, I saw this season how I could be useful without playing. I felt extra responsibility," said Marcelo.

He added:

I learned a lot of things this season. I saw that you don’t need to always play to win a league title or a Champions League trophy. That was really nice. Of the five Champions League finals we won, I played in four. The last one is when I felt most important, even though it was the one where I didn’t play."

He continued:

How can that be? Because I spoke with the likes of Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Rodrygo beforehand, which I hadn’t done before. It’s nice to play, but this was special too, even without touching the ball."

The Brazilian went on to reveal that he has not made a decision on his future.

“No, I’m not thinking about retiring. But, I’ve not thought much about the future. When I have something to say, I’ll say it. I always live in the present. I’ll probably say it on my Instagram," said Marcelo.

He continued:

"The future doesn’t scare me. I’m very happy with what I’ve done in my time at Real Madrid. I don’t think [playing against Real Madrid] would be a problem. I’m very professional and it’s Real Madrid who showed me how to be professional.”

Marcelo also added that he doesn’t want to move into coaching.

“I don’t think about returning because I don’t feel like I’m leaving. But, no, I don’t think there would be any problem to return. It’s not a goodbye. If I come back here and ask for a ticket and don’t get one, you’ll have a problem! But, I don’t see myself as a coach. I’ve never understood tactics much. So, imagine me as a coach! I don’t think I can be a coach. Maybe I could learn, but I don’t think it’s even worth trying it,” said Marcelo.

