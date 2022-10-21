Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United planning Bosman move for Marco Asensio; Florentino Perez says Los Blancos attempted to sign Neymar, and more - October 21, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Sevilla on Saturday (October 22) at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are yet to lose a game this season and are atop the league table after ten games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are planning a Bosman move for Marco Asensio next summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has said that Los Blancos attempted to sign Neymar in 2011.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 21, 2022:

Newcastle United planning Bosman move for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are planning a Bosman move for Marco Asensio, according to Newcastle World.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal with the club. Asensio has struggled for chances under Ancelotti this season and has been a peripheral figure.

He could consider his future unless he is assured of more game time with Los Blancos.

The Magpies are monitoring his situation with interest and want to dive for the 26-year-old if he's available on a Bosman move. Asensio has appeared ten times this season and has scored twice. He's also generating interest from Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Los Blancos attempted to sign Neymar, says Florentino Perez

Neymar was wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2011.

Florentino Perez has said that Real Madrid attempted to sign Neymar in 2011. The Brazilian had emerged as the next big thing in South American football during that time and was generating attention from clubs around Europe. Barcelona eventually won the race for the player in 2013.

Speaking at the court hearing of Neymar’s case against DIS, Perez said that Los Blancos had offered €45 million for the Brazilian.

"I don't know Neymar. I've never spoken to him on a personal level. We were interested in signing Neymar about 10 years ago. In 2011, Real Madrid made Santos an offer for Neymar. I believe it was €45m. It's written in the summary," said Perez.

He added:

"Players go where they want to go. I think Neymar wanted to go to Barcelona, and that's why he went to Barcelona. The offer in 2011 was €45m, not €60m.”

Neymar enjoyed a fruitful spell with Barcelona before moving on to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

Claudio Ranieri surprised by Real Madrid’s third-placed ranking in Ballon d’Or

Claudio Ranieri has opened up on the Ballon d’Or club rankings.

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has questioned the decision to name Real Madrid the third best team in Europe at the Ballon d’Or gala.

Los Blancos had a field day at the ceremony with Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois picking up awards. However, the La Liga giants finished behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the team rankings, despite their unmatched success last season.

Speaking to Marca, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ranieri told Marca that Real Madrid deserved to win the award.

“This is very rare. Normally the one who has won the Champions League and La Liga will win. Real Madrid are Real Madrid, and they deserve more than others. Many times with the prizes they do what they want,” said Ranieri.

The Italian manager, however, had no doubts about Benzema’s selection, showering praise on the French striker.

“It is very fair that he wins the Ballon d’Or. He had a magnificent season. He is a great player who deserves everything,” said Ranieri.

Ranieri also paid tribute to Ancelotti, pointing out that his countryman is highly respected by his players.

“It’s normal for Ancelotti to beat my records. He’s a phenomenal coach, what he has achieved has been done by very few. He is a caring coach and creates a very pleasant atmosphere. All the players respect him a lot, those who play and those who don’t, and that means that he is truly a great person,” said Ranieri.

Los Blancos have enjoyed a fabulous start under Ancelotti this season as well.

