Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Oscar Gloukh dreams of Los Blancos move; club not in talks for Bruno Guimaraes, and more - March 2, 2023

Real Madrid host arch-rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (March 2) in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti's team are coming off a 1-1 La Liga draw against Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Oscar Gloukh has his heart set on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expertFabrizio Romano has said that Los Blancos are not in talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 2, 2023:

Oscar Gloukh dreams of Real Madrid move

Oscar Gloukh has said that he dreams of representing Real Madrid. The talented Israeli has been attracting interest from clubs around Europe and moved to RB Salzburg in January this year.

Speaking to Forbes Israel, as cited by Marca, the 18-year-old said by the time Barcelona arrived, he had already committed himself to the Austrian side.

"I was very excited that Barcelona wanted me, but they were late in the race, and in the end, it wasn't to be. Barcelona agreed when we had already closed the deal with Salzburg," said Gloukh.

He continued:

"It was the best option for me, and we did it. In the end, it's clear to me that we made the right decision to go to them (Salzburg) and not to Barcelona. It makes more sense as a player."

Gloukh went on to express his admiration for Real Madrid, saying that he wants to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The crowning moment will be to arrive at Real Madrid. For as long as I can remember, since I started playing football, I've been a Real Madrid fan. My greatest moment will be to play for Real Madrid. My biggest dream is to play at the Bernabeu and wear the Real Madrid kit," said Gloukh.

Gloukh has appeared five times for Salzburg this season.

Los Blancos not in talks for Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has caught the eye at St. James Park.

Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder has earned rave reviews since joining Newcastle United last year. The 25-year-old has already shown his ability to play at the highest level, attracting interest from clubs around the continent. Los Blancos have also been linked with the player recently.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Magpies are eager to keep the player at St. James’ Park.

"Newcastle want Bruno Guimaraes to stay; they’re prepared to discuss a new long term contract, as reported in November, so their plan is clear. At the moment, nothing is concrete for his exit. I’m sure many top clubs follow him but nothing else yet, despite the links with Real Madrid," wrote Romano.

Guimaraes has appeared 25 times across competitions for Newcastle this season, registering four goals and three assists.

Carlo Ancelotti wary of Super Cup mistakes ahead of El Clasico

Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to avoid the mistakes made in their Spanish Super Cup defeat to the Blaugrana in January when they play their arch-rivals on Thursday. The two heavyweights of Spanish football meet for the first time since Barcelona got the better of Los Blancos in the Super Cup final in January.

Ahead of the game, as cited by AS, Ancelotti said his team were not their true selves in the Super Cup.

"In the Super Cup, we lacked commitment and conviction. We made mistakes. I don’t think we’ll repeat them. It is a very important match. We are very close to winning a competition that is important to us although tomorrow’s game won’t be decisive," said Ancelotti.

The Italian manager also added that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric could miss the game.

"It could happen. You’ll find out tomorrow. We have to take into account the many different things we need. Kroos might not be in the starting eleven because of his energy but instead because of his personality, courage and experience. That’s where Kroos has an advantage. Leaving out players of his quality makes you think," said Ancelotti.

Both Kroos and Modric are in the final few months of their Real Madrid contract.

