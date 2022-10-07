Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Pep Guardiola denies Erling Haaland release clause; Los Blancos contending with Manchester United for Atletico Madrid attacker, and more - October 6, 2022

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (October 5) in the UEFA Champions League. The victory helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men edge closer to qualifying for the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Erling Haaland doesn’t have any release clause in his contract. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are in a battle with Manchester United for an Atletico Madrid attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 6, 2022:

Pep Guardiola denies Erling Haaland release clause

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola has rubbished claims of a release clause in Erling Haaland’s contract. The Norwegian reportedly snubbed Real Madrid to join Manchester City this summer. His blistering form has prompted talks of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with recent reports talking about a special release clause for Los Blancos.

However, Guardiola denied the existence of such a clause and said that Haaland is happy at the Etihad.

“It’s not true. He doesn’t have a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It’s not true; that’s all I can say. We can’t control the rumours and what people say. We can only worry about things that we can control,” said Guardiola.

He added:

“The important thing is that he has adapted really well. I have a feeling that he’s incredibly happy here. And we will try to make him and the other people who want to stay here happy. This is the most important thing.”

Guardiola, though, added that things could change in the future.

“At the end, what’s going to happen in the future? Who knows? Nobody knows. The important thing is that he’s happy (now); he’s perfectly settled and loved by everyone,” said Guardiola.

Haaland has a staggering 19 goals from 12 games, making a blistering start to his stint at Manchester City after arriving this summer.

Real Madrid contending with Manchester United for Joao Felix

Joao Felix has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will battle Manchester United for the signature of Joao Felix, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The La Liga giants are in the hunt for a long-term successor to Karim Benzema. The French striker has been on a roll for Los Blancos recently but is in the twilight of his career.

The Spanish giants have identified Felix as a possible option to fill Benzema's shoes. The Portuguese forward has been impressive for Atletico Madrid and has caught the attention of the Red Devils too. However, the Premier League giants face competition from Real Madrid for his signature. Felix is on a nine-game run without scoring, though.

Federico Valverde flattered by Steven Gerrard comparison

Federico Valverde has been indispensable for Carlo Ancelotti recently.

Federico Valverde has opened up on comparisons with Steven Gerrard. Luis Suarez recently compared his countryman with the Liverpool legend, saying that Valverde reminds him of Gerrard.

Speaking to Infobae, as relayed by Liverpool Echo, Valverde said that he's flattered by the comparisons. However, the Uruguayan added that he's out to carve his own path in the game.

“It is spectacular that you are compared to such a player, to a star, a world idol, not just from Liverpool. It's spectacular, I see characteristics of him, obviously I'm not going to say no, but one always looks out for oneself,” said Valverde.

He continued:

“I also want to leave my name and my mark in the world of football , not only in Madrid but also in the national team . I want to be recognised in many places in the world for the way I play, for my drive to go up, down, score goals from outside the area like Gerrard did, but I also want to leave my mark.”

Valverde added that such comparisons work as motivation.

“It's nice because it has to serve as motivation for you to be compared to a player like that, which also serves as pride, that they are seeing things from such an important person in football. So I think it has to help me to continue learning to continue growing,” said Valverde.

Valverde has appeared 11 times for Los Blancos this season and has scored four times.

