Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG expect Kylian Mbappe to stay at club beyond next summer; Real Madrid contemplating move for Leicester City star, and more - 16th September 2021

Real Madrid started their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday. Rodrygo scored the all-important goal in the 89th minute, helping Los Blancos come away from the San Siro with all three points.

Meanwhile, off the field, Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. That's because PSG are apparently confident of keeping the player at the club beyond next summer. Los Blancos are planning a move for a Premier League defender next summer as well.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 16th September 2021.

PSG expect Kylian Mbappe to stay at club beyond next summer

PSG are confident Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club next season.

Paris Saint-Germain remain confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club beyond next summer. Real Madrid attempted to prise away the Frenchman in the final days of the summer with a series of astronomical bids. But all of them were turned down by the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking to Canal+, as relayed by Marca, PSG sporting director Leonardo expressed his dissatisfaction at Los Blancos' attempts to sign Mbappe, saying:

"We were not happy with the behaviour of Real Madrid. Starting negotiations for one of the best players in the world in the last week of the transfer market generated a situation that we did not like."

Real Madrid are hoping to sign Mbappe on a free transfer next summer when his current contract expires. But Leonardo has poured cold water on those plans, claiming that the Frenchman will not leave the Parc des Princes next summer.

"I don't see Mbappe leaving at the end of this season. Nobody is thinking about the future of Paris Saint-Germain without Kylian. Kylian sort of represents the difference between the superficial and the deep. Kylian's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is deep. That's why we don't think about anything else" said Leonardo.

Real Madrid contemplating move for Wesley Fofana

Real Madrid want to target Wesley Fofana next summer.

Real Madrid are planning a move for Wesley Fofana next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

Los Blancos are expected to reinforce their backline after seeing both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The La Liga giants are monitoring quite a few targets, including the Leicester City man.

Fofana recently revealed he dreams of playing for Real Madrid. The 20-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury, but impressed for the Foxes last season. Los Blancos were monitoring him this summer before his injury forced the La Liga giants to put a halt on their plans.

Juventus and AC Milan plotting January move for Isco

Juventus and AC Milan are interested in Isco

Juventus and AC Milan are eager to secure the services of Isco in January next year, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Spaniard is frustrated with a lack of chances at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's arrival has failed to improve his situation, so Isco is reportedly planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Isco has appeared 339 times for Los Blancos, registering 51 goals and 56 assists. However, he has failed to hold on to a regular place in the team since joining in 2013.

