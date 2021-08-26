Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG begin search for Kylian Mbappe replacement, Los Blancos eye move for Chelsea star, and more - 26th August 2021

Real Madrid have spiced up the transfer window with a €160m bid for Kylian Mbappe. Even though Paris Saint-Germain have rejected the offer, there’s a growing consensus that the move could materialize. The Ligue 1 giants are holding out for a bigger offer and Los Blancos could oblige.

Mbappé deal. Leonardo to RMC: “Kylian Mbappé wants to join Real Madrid and we will NOT hold him back. We said NO to Madrid's first offer, but if our conditions are met, we'll see”. 🔴 #Real #Mbappé — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Los Blancos are also plotting to pick up a Chelsea star for free next summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 26 August 2021.

PSG begin search for Kylian Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain are searching for Kylian Mbappe's replacement

According to AS via RMC, PSG have begun their search for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

PSG have reportedly identified Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman as the two players who could potentially fill the shoes of the 22-year-old.

Pini Zahavi, who represents both Bundesliga stars, was incidentally in Paris and the report claims that the Ligue 1 giants have discussed the possibility of a move for either player if Mbappe joins Real Madrid this month.

Lewandowski and Coman are under contract with the Bavarians until 2023. While Bayern are adamant that the Polish striker will not be sold, they could offload Coman.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski's agent was in Paris this weekend and would be a very serious option for PSG if Kylian Mbappé leaves for Real Madrid. (Source: @SimoneRovera) pic.twitter.com/vIem9DBTiI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 24, 2021

However, there’s a twist in the tale, as BILD claims that the meeting between Zahavi and PSG was to discuss a new deal for Neymar.

Real Madrid eye 2022 move for Chelsea star

Real Madrid want to sign Antonio Rudiger for free next summer

Real Madrid are planning to secure Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The German defender is in the final year of his current contract.

Chelsea are eager to tie him down to a new deal and have already begun negotiations with the player’s representatives. However, Rudiger is biding his time amid interest from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are planning to sign defensive reinforcements after the departure of both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. However, they will only consider a move for the German defender if he doesn’t extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Real Madrid fullback

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Alvaro Odriozola

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Alvaro Odriozola, according to Sport Witness via El Transistor. The Spaniard endured a difficult time under Zinedine Zidane last season, managing just 16 appearances in all competitions. He has failed to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans as well.

Los Blancos are open to letting him leave, especially since they have enough cover in the right-back area.

Spurs are considering a move for the 25-year-old, who is also wanted by Fiorentina. However, the Premier League side will have to offload Serge Aurier before making a move.

